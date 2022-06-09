Instagram to now allow users to pin posts on profile grid; here's all about it

The new feature was previously announced to be coming to the Meta-owned picture sharing site, but it has now begun to be sent out to users. If you have not yet gotten the feature, it will most likely appear in the next days.

Instagram is introducing a new feature that lets users to pin three posts or reels to the top of their Instagram profile, similar to a pinned Tweet on Twitter. The pinned posts will display at the top of your profile.

The new feature was previously announced to be coming to the Meta-owned picture sharing site, but it has now begun to be sent out to users. If you have not yet gotten the feature, it will most likely appear in the next days. To pin a post, users must first open the post or Reel they want at the top of their profile, then click the three-dots in the upper right corner of the post, then pick "Pin to Your Profile." This will move the chosen post to the top of the list.

This places the selected post at the top of the profile grid. Pinned posts will be marked with a little white pin at the top of the profile grid. When you add a new post, the previous one will be moved to the right.

Aside from that, Instagram has included a security tool as an augmentation of the Sensitive Content Control feature. Users will now be able to limit their exposure to sensitive information and profiles on the platform. According to the platform, Sensitive Content Control will apply to all surfaces where we offer suggestions.

This update will be made accessible to all users in the following weeks. The Sensitive Content Control contains three choices, which the firm has renamed from when the control was initially launched to further understand what each option accomplishes. There are three options: "More, ""Standard" and "Lower." "Normal" "is the default setting, which prevents individuals from viewing sensitive stuff and accounts.

