Indian-origin Ashok Elluswamy first employee to be hired for Tesla's Autopilot team, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the creator and CEO of Tesla, has revealed that Indian-origin Ashok Elluswamy was the first person selected for his electric car company's Autopilot team after utilising social media to attract employees. In reaction to a video of his interview, Tesla announced in a tweet that Ashok was the first person hired as a consequence of my tweet announcing the formation of an Autopilot team.

He stated that Ashok is the director of Autopilot engineering. He added that Andrej is the director of AI; people frequently give Andrej and him too much credit. The Tesla Autopilot AI team is exceptionally gifted as it has some of the world's sharpest individuals.

Before joining Tesla, Elluswamy worked for Volkswagen Electronic Research Lab and WABCO Vehicle Control System. He graduated with honours from the College of Engineering Guindy in Chennai with a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering and a master's degree in Robotics System Development from Carnegie Mellon University.

Musk recently stated that Tesla is recruiting for serious Artificial Intelligence (AI) developers passionate about solving challenges that significantly impact people's lives. The job application process was straightforward. Interested candidates were asked to fill out parts such as name, email, and exceptional work done in software, hardware, or AI, as well as send their résumé in PDF format.

Also Read | Here's what Tesla CEO Elon Musk has to say to students who want to succeed in life; Read details

According to Forbes, Musk is the wealthiest person globally, with a net worth of around $ 282 billion, most of it in Tesla stock.

Also Read | Elon Musk announces SpaceX launching new program to use CO2 from atmosphere as rocket fuel