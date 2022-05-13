Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to protect yourself from lethal Google Chrome bugs

    According to CERT-In, in order to be secure, users must upgrade to Google Chrome version 101.0.4951.41. Any version prior to this may be vulnerable to hacker assaults, potentially resulting in the loss of sensitive data.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 13, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    The cybercrime nodal organisation CERT-In has identified many critical vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome desktop browser. The danger has a 'Severity Rating' of 'HIGH' according to the agency. The agency has identified the versions that are affected by the numerous faults and has issued a resolution that should be implemented immediately. According to CERT-In, the new software weakness has affected Google Chrome versions previous to 101.0.4951.41.

    On the Chrome blog post, the search giant highlighted 30 vulnerabilities, seven of which were classed as 'High' risks. The flaws have been discovered on the Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

    If your browser does not update automatically, you may force it to do so by manually searching for the newest version. Here's how you can go about it:

    -Open Chrome 
    -Go to the right corner and click on the three horizontal dots 
    -You will get a drop-down menu 
    -In that menu, look for the settings option 
    -Once in settings, click on Help and then on About Google Chrome 
    -Chrome should download any pending update 
    -Once it is installed, you may have to close and reopen the browser

    Google stated in a notice, "Access to bug details and links may be restricted until a majority of users are updated with a patch." We will also preserve limitations if the fault resides in a third-party library on which other projects rely but have not yet been patched." According to Google, the Update for Windows, Mac, and Linux is already available. The update should be available to users in the following days or weeks.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 2:01 PM IST
