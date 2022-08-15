Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for quicker e-boarding; check details

    The biometric-based app and facility had been tested for several months by the airport, with over 20,000 passengers tested before the application was fully operational for the Delhi airport.

    Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for quicker e-boarding; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    The airport operator at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), announced the launch of the 'DigiYatra' application on Monday, which passengers can now use for faster e-boarding through the airport.

    The operator claims that domestic flight passengers must only present their faces to a facial recognition system (FRS) at all checkpoints at Terminal-3 to board domestic flights. The application will store all valid documents for the passenger, including the boarding pass for each flight and a vaccination certificate.

    This will significantly reduce the time required for checking and security, allowing for a faster boarding process.

    The airport had tested the biometric-based app and facility for several months, with over 20,000 passengers tested before the application was fully operational for the Delhi airport.

    "A beta version of the DigiYatra app is currently available on the Google Play store" (for Android platforms). The same app will be available in the App Store (for the IOS platform) in a few weeks," said a DIAL spokesperson, adding that the facility is currently only available at Terminal-3 and that all domestic passengers flying through it can download the app and register themselves before boarding.

    The 'DigiYatra' application is a Facial Recognition Technology-based Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel Experience (BEST).

    DIAL claims that after downloading the app, users only need to link their Aadhaar credentials, upload a selfie that can later be scanned and matched with the airport's facial-recognition cameras, upload their CoWin vaccination status and certificate, and scan their boarding pass.

    After that, all the passengers must look into the Facial Recognition System (FRS) camera installed at E-Gate before entering the airport. According to officials, the same procedure will be followed before entering the Security Hold Area (SHA).

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 3:18 PM IST
