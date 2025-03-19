GTA 6 India release date, price, gameplay and maps – Check latest updates

Read Full Article

The anticipation for the game only increases as more information regarding the trailer, release date, cost, and availability of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) becomes available. Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to be one of the most ambitious games ever produced and will transform open-world gaming thanks to its expansive environment, two protagonists, and enhanced gameplay mechanisms.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second trailer, which is anticipated to be published on April 1, 2025. The first trailer, released in December 2023, announced the return of Vice City and introduced the primary characters, Jason and Lucia. The upcoming trailer should reveal more information about the game's story, gameplay, and new features.

According to Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will formally launch in the fall of 2025, with a provisional release schedule that runs from September to November. Rumor has claimed that the date will be September 17, 2025, the 12th anniversary of the release of Grand Theft Auto V. The game's first platforms will be the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC version expected in 2026.

As GTA 6 becomes available for pre-order closer to its release date, shops in the USA and India are reportedly bracing for heavy demand. Although some international merchants have already started to take unauthorized pre-orders, fans are recommended to wait for Rockstar's official announcement to minimize any risks.

GTA 6 will be expensive?

Because of its significant development and production costs, GTA 6 is expected to be expensive. While the base version is anticipated to cost about Rs 5,999 in India and $70 in the USA, special variations might cost up to Rs 7,299 or $100. Although official information has not yet been confirmed, these versions may include special in-game advantages and collectibles.

All about GTA 6

The game's vast open-world setting, which takes influence from Florida, will include Vice City and its surroundings, such as marshes and rural areas. In addition to Jason, the series' male hero, players may expect Lucia, the first female lead, improved physics, and more sophisticated AI. GTA 6 attempts to provide a dynamic and engaging gaming experience with its updated Wanted system and more intelligent non-player characters (NPCs).

