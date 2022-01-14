Google Meet rolls out live translated captions feature; Know all about it

During a Google Meet video call, the captions will show at the bottom of the screen. According to Google, the new real-time translating capability will aid in the reduction of linguistic barriers during video chats.

Google Meet is gaining new capabilities that will help to strengthen the hybrid work culture and make video meetings more effective. Google has begun to provide live translated captioning for Google Meet widely. The new feature will automatically translate talks in Google Meet from one language to another in real-time on the Web and mobile devices.

Google announced the inclusion of new Google Meet features in a blog post. Google Meet's live translated captions function, which automatically translates spoken words into another language, is now available on the Web and mobile devices. Currently, the capability allows for the translation of English speech to French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. During a Google Meet video call, the captions will show at the bottom of the screen. According to Google, the new real-time translating capability will aid in the reduction of linguistic barriers during video chats.

According to the firm, when consumers consume content in their native language, it helps to equalise information exchange, learning, and cooperation while also ensuring that meetings are as productive as possible. The functionality is intended to be useful for meetings with teams situated worldwide. It can also be used for educational purposes. Last year, during Google's I/O developer conference, the functionality was initially introduced.

Google Meet is a prominent video conferencing programme that competes with rivals such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. When the COVID-19 pandemic compelled people to stay indoors in 2020, the app grew in popularity. Since then, Google Meet has become the standard tool for organising virtual meetings and classes in many organisations and schools. Google Meet has also been significantly enhanced since 2020, with the addition of essential features that make the experience easier and more natural at a time when physical touch is not optimal.

