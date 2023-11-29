Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iPhone tips: How to record your Apple iPhone screen with voice?

    Recording your iPhone screen with voice is possible in just a single tap. You can record your iPhone's screen with voice. The Screen Recording app has a built-in option for that. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps. Read on to know how you can do so.
     

    iPhone tips How to record your Apple iPhone screen with voice gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    We have some excellent news if you have been having trouble recording both your voice and the screen of your iPhone. While there are other methods to record both the voice and the screen simultaneously (such as utilising a second phone or adding a voiceover afterwards), using Apple's built-in feature is the most practical choice. And only one tap is required.

    Screen recording is a fantastic tool you can always rely on, whether it's for a video tutorial you want to post on your own YouTube channel or for a movie you want to send to friends or relatives to inform them about a certain iPhone function.

    Here's how you can record your iPhone screen with voice

    Just navigate to your iPhone's control centre to accomplish this. Swiping down from the top edge of the phone is the fastest way to access the control centre. Now, find the little recorder button adjacent to the Music Recognition app, which is by default located at the bottom right.

    Another choice will appear when you hold down the icon of the screen recording app for a few seconds. Find the "Microphone" button that this pop-up menu will display. Press this button until the message "Microphone on" appears.

    And that's it! Your iPhone will now record audio in addition to screen when you record. Toggling the voice off option may be done by returning to the screen recording app menu and pressing the Microphone button once again.

    Check out all about the latest launch by Apple

    At its Wonderlust event on September 12, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15. During the ceremony, four new iPhone models were released worldwide: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Numerous improvements were shown for the most recent iPhones, including Dynamic Island notch on all models and USB Type-C charging. In addition to iPhones, two more products were introduced: the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 6:26 PM IST
