iPhone tips: How to record your Apple iPhone screen with voice?

Recording your iPhone screen with voice is possible in just a single tap. You can record your iPhone's screen with voice. The Screen Recording app has a built-in option for that. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps. Read on to know how you can do so.

We have some excellent news if you have been having trouble recording both your voice and the screen of your iPhone. While there are other methods to record both the voice and the screen simultaneously (such as utilising a second phone or adding a voiceover afterwards), using Apple's built-in feature is the most practical choice. And only one tap is required.

Screen recording is a fantastic tool you can always rely on, whether it's for a video tutorial you want to post on your own YouTube channel or for a movie you want to send to friends or relatives to inform them about a certain iPhone function.

Here's how you can record your iPhone screen with voice

Just navigate to your iPhone's control centre to accomplish this. Swiping down from the top edge of the phone is the fastest way to access the control centre. Now, find the little recorder button adjacent to the Music Recognition app, which is by default located at the bottom right.

Another choice will appear when you hold down the icon of the screen recording app for a few seconds. Find the "Microphone" button that this pop-up menu will display. Press this button until the message "Microphone on" appears.

And that's it! Your iPhone will now record audio in addition to screen when you record. Toggling the voice off option may be done by returning to the screen recording app menu and pressing the Microphone button once again.

