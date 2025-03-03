Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is pushing Gemini AI developers to work 60-hour weeks in the office, aiming to accelerate the pursuit of artificial general intelligence (AGI). He believes increased effort and AI-powered self-improvement are key to winning the AGI race.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has urged on staff members developing the company's Gemini AI models to adopt 60-hour workweeks and daily office attendance, signaling a heightened urgency in the quest for artificial general intelligence (AGI), according to reports. According to an internal document cited by The New York Times, Brin informed the employees that if they put in more effort, Google may lead the industry in reaching artificial general intelligence (AGI), a milestone when robots surpass human intellect.

In an internal message this week, he stated that "I recommend being in the office at least every weekday" and that "60 hours a week is the sweet spot of productivity," cautioning that working more than that may result in burnout. It is "not only unproductive but also can be highly demoralizing to everyone else," he said, expressing worry about those who work less than that or the bare minimum. Brin's demand for longer hours is in line with a larger trend in which businesses are reversing hybrid work arrangements in an effort to maximize productivity.

Also Read | iPhone 16e launched without MagSafe – What’s the reason behind Apple’s move?

Brin's order coincides with a boom in AI research spurred by ChatGPT's 2022 debut, which has increased rivalry in Silicon Valley. Although the message does not formally change Google's current return-to-office policy, which mandates three days of in-person work, it does highlight Brin's belief that AGI is achievable if staff members "turbocharge" their efforts.

“Competition has accelerated immensely and the final race to A.G.I. is afoot,” he wrote. “I think we have all the ingredients to win this race, but we are going to have to turbocharge our efforts,” Brin added.

In particular, he emphasized the value of using Google's AI for coding, arguing that self-improvement powered by AI is essential to reaching AGI. Brin encouraged Gemini team members to use their own AI to become "the most efficient coders and AI scientists in the world."

Also Read | Vivo T4x 5G launching in India on March 5: Check expected specifications, price and more

Latest Videos