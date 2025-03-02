Vivo T4x 5G launching in India on March 5: Check expected specifications, price and more

Vivo T4x 5G is launching in India on March 5th, expected to feature a large battery and AI capabilities. It will be available on Flipkart and other stores, competing in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed the Vivo T4x 5G's official launch date in the nation, after the release of the Vivo V50. It is anticipated that the phone would feature the biggest battery in its class. There are two possible color options for the Vivo T4x 5G: blue and purple. Additionally, it is anticipated that the phone would have a number of AI functions, including AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode.

Vivo T4x 5G: Launch date, time and expected price

The Vivo T4x 5G India launch date is set on March 5 at 12 pm. Flipkart, the Vivo online store, and other merchants will sell the phone. With competitors like the CMF Phone 1, iQOO Z9x, and others, the phone is expected to increase competitiveness in the sub-Rs 15,000 pricing range. The base trim of the phone is anticipated to cost Rs 12,499, while the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM versions may cost Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively.

Vivo T4x 5G: Expected specifications

It is anticipated that the Vivo T4x 5G would include a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a steady refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Dimensity 7300 CPU is anticipated to power the phone, which will run on an Android 15 skin and come with three years of security patches and two years of OS upgrades. The phone should have a large 6,500mAh battery that will last for several hours.

A 50MP main sensor may be the focal point of the smartphone's dual back camera configuration, while an 8MP front-facing camera is anticipated to capture selfies.

The new Vivo smartphone is probably going to receive an IP64 designation, which means it can withstand certain sprays of water but not complete submersion. According to reports, the phone has a huge 6,500mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging. The most recent Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 is probably what the Vivo T4x will operate on, and the business may offer two years of OS upgrades and three years of security fixes for the device.

