Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 29; here is how you can get rewards

    It's Sunday and the makers of the action-packed battle royale game Free Fire has released yet another set of redeem codes to assist gamers to get important weapons upgrade, skins and other in-game purchases for free. 

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 29; here is how you can get rewards
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published May 29, 2022, 9:07 AM IST

    It's Sunday and the makers of the action-packed battle royale game Free Fire has released yet another set of redeem codes to assist gamers to get important weapons upgrades, skins and other in-game purchases for free. 

    Also Read: Daily Horoscope, May 29 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Latest update: Garena Free Fire North America has put out a post on Twitter stating that the Arcade Dun Gloo Wall, Acer Gamer Woodpecker and the Super Gamer Bundle are now available in Coupon Crus till June 4. Don't miss out on them.

    Let's take a look at the 12-digit redeem codes for May 29

    FV5G-H7YS-76W5

    TRF5-GRH7-TJGI

    H7U6-TDFE-VB5N

    FB9W-R4FT-5GHJ

    8B8V-7Y6T-SV3E

    B76S-TRQF-234I

    RT7G-65R4-ESA8

    BN4M-5K6L-YO9N

    F3U7-6RTG-FJKR

    6MHK-O8F7-D6SI

    RFV3-BN4M-5KYO

    6EK5-6Y7U-OJN8

    For the yet-uninitiated, Garena Free Fire is billed as among the world's most popular online games. Designed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena, the game takes you to an island along with 50 other players (in battle royale mode) and para drops you over a location you pick. Once on the ground, your objective is to get hold of weaponry and equipment placed inside structures and keep evading the shrinking safe zone and your competitors and survive. Basically, it comes down to the last man standing.

    How to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes?

    * Go to the game website (reward.ff.garena.com/en)

    * Log into the website using your Google / Apple ID or Facebook / Twitter account

    * A section opens where you can enter the redeem codes given above

    * Type in the 12-digit redeem code into the text box

    * Click OK on the small window that opens up

    * Next, you need to go to the mail section inside the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Collect your rewards if they have been redeemed as instructed.

    Also Read: India staring at super cyclones, extreme flooding?

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why India is far more vulnerable to Super cyclones than other countries

    India staring at super cyclones, extreme flooding?

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 27; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 27; here is how you can get rewards

    ECommerce site under Govt scanner over fake reviews

    E-commerce sites under Govt scanner over fake reviews

    Apple WWDC 2022 Know when and where to watch what can be introduced gcw

    Apple WWDC 2022: Know when and where to watch; what can be introduced?

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 26 Thursday; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 26; here is how you can get rewards

    Recent Stories

    Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share NEW hot and cheeky wedding photos

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Kartik Aaryan film enters Rs 100 crore club sees 50 per cent jump on Saturday drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 9: Kartik Aaryan’s film enters Rs 100 crore club; sees 50% jump on Saturday

    Astrology Daily Horoscope, May 29 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Daily Horoscope, May 29 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Aryan Khan drugs case Post NCB clean chit Shah Rukh Khan son ready for directorial debut drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Post NCB's clean chit, Shah Rukh Khan’s son ready for directorial debut?

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Vijay Babu Home crew cry foul drb

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Vijay Babu’s ‘Home’ crew cry foul

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon