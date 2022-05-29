Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 29; here is how you can get rewards

It's Sunday and the makers of the action-packed battle royale game Free Fire has released yet another set of redeem codes to assist gamers to get important weapons upgrade, skins and other in-game purchases for free.

It's Sunday and the makers of the action-packed battle royale game Free Fire has released yet another set of redeem codes to assist gamers to get important weapons upgrades, skins and other in-game purchases for free.

Also Read: Daily Horoscope, May 29 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

Latest update: Garena Free Fire North America has put out a post on Twitter stating that the Arcade Dun Gloo Wall, Acer Gamer Woodpecker and the Super Gamer Bundle are now available in Coupon Crus till June 4. Don't miss out on them.

Let's take a look at the 12-digit redeem codes for May 29

FV5G-H7YS-76W5

TRF5-GRH7-TJGI

H7U6-TDFE-VB5N

FB9W-R4FT-5GHJ

8B8V-7Y6T-SV3E

B76S-TRQF-234I

RT7G-65R4-ESA8

BN4M-5K6L-YO9N

F3U7-6RTG-FJKR

6MHK-O8F7-D6SI

RFV3-BN4M-5KYO

6EK5-6Y7U-OJN8

For the yet-uninitiated, Garena Free Fire is billed as among the world's most popular online games. Designed by 111dots Studio and published by Garena, the game takes you to an island along with 50 other players (in battle royale mode) and para drops you over a location you pick. Once on the ground, your objective is to get hold of weaponry and equipment placed inside structures and keep evading the shrinking safe zone and your competitors and survive. Basically, it comes down to the last man standing.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes?

* Go to the game website (reward.ff.garena.com/en)

* Log into the website using your Google / Apple ID or Facebook / Twitter account

* A section opens where you can enter the redeem codes given above

* Type in the 12-digit redeem code into the text box

* Click OK on the small window that opens up

* Next, you need to go to the mail section inside the Garena Free Fire MAX game. Collect your rewards if they have been redeemed as instructed.

Also Read: India staring at super cyclones, extreme flooding?