Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24; here is how you can get rewards
The Haven Guardian Grenade and the Haven Guardian Bundle would be leaving Free Fire on May 24. That's today!
Are you awaiting Tuesday's Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes? Well, wait no further. The game has issued a new set of redeem codes that will get you amazing rewards like weapon loot crates and emotes. The redeem codes can also unlock -- for free -- character upgrades, skin upgrades, weapons, etc.
Besides, Garena Free Fire Max players can get their hands on special rewards like the Haven Guardian Grenade and the Haven Guardian Bundle through the Miraculous store. But the Miraculous Store won't remain for long.
In a Twitter post, Garena Free Fire North America said that the Haven Guardian Grenade and the Haven Guardian Bundle would be leaving Free Fire on May 24. That's today!
Use these Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 24, 2022, to grab as many rewards as you can:
MKOP-FGYI-BFAW
HHQW-RTYU-BGJK
FFCV-BNMK-HGFD
FFPO-MNBB-VCGF
FFCV-BNMK-JHGF
FF66-UYHG-DFCB
GJSK-SBHS-6HSH
GSKS-BHAJ-68HE
WHSK-O96G-EA25
NSCS-UOBF-SY7J
HSKS-BBEH-3773
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
6XMN-G242-VMKV
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
G3MK-NDD2-4G9D
FFES-PORT-SJLC
The game releases these reward schemes to keep users hooked. It offers gamers the opportunity to win weapons, characters and other items for free. Even otherwise, the same is available on payment of real money.
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes?
Step 1
Go to the official website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
Step 2
Sign in either using your Google or Apple ID or Facebook or Twitter account
Step 3
The gamer will be taken to a section where they can enter one of the redeem codes listed above
Step 4
Type in the 12-digit redeem code into the text box or just copy-paste it
Step 5
Click OK on the dialogue box that opens up
Step 6
Gamers can head to the mail section inside the Garena Free Fire MAX game and collect their rewards if they have been redeemed as instructed.