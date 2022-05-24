Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24; here is how you can get rewards

    The Haven Guardian Grenade and the Haven Guardian Bundle would be leaving Free Fire on May 24. That's today! 

    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    Are you awaiting Tuesday's Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes? Well, wait no further. The game has issued a new set of redeem codes that will get you amazing rewards like weapon loot crates and emotes. The redeem codes can also unlock -- for free -- character upgrades, skin upgrades, weapons, etc. 

    Besides, Garena Free Fire Max players can get their hands on special rewards like the Haven Guardian Grenade and the Haven Guardian Bundle through the Miraculous store. But the Miraculous Store won't remain for long. 

    In a Twitter post, Garena Free Fire North America said that the Haven Guardian Grenade and the Haven Guardian Bundle would be leaving Free Fire on May 24. That's today! 

    Use these Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 24, 2022, to grab as many rewards as you can:

    MKOP-FGYI-BFAW

    HHQW-RTYU-BGJK

    FFCV-BNMK-HGFD

    FFPO-MNBB-VCGF

    FFCV-BNMK-JHGF

    FF66-UYHG-DFCB

    GJSK-SBHS-6HSH

    GSKS-BHAJ-68HE

    WHSK-O96G-EA25

    NSCS-UOBF-SY7J

    HSKS-BBEH-3773

    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

    6XMN-G242-VMKV

    WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

    G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

    FFES-PORT-SJLC

    The game releases these reward schemes to keep users hooked. It offers gamers the opportunity to win weapons, characters and other items for free. Even otherwise, the same is available on payment of real money. 

    How to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes?

    Step 1
    Go to the official website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

    Step 2
    Sign in either using your Google or Apple ID or Facebook or Twitter account

    Step 3 
    The gamer will be taken to a section where they can enter one of the redeem codes listed above

    Step 4
    Type in the 12-digit redeem code into the text box or just copy-paste it

    Step 5
    Click OK on the dialogue box that opens up

    Step 6
    Gamers can head to the mail section inside the Garena Free Fire MAX game and collect their rewards if they have been redeemed as instructed.

