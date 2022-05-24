Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 24; here is how you can get rewards

The Haven Guardian Grenade and the Haven Guardian Bundle would be leaving Free Fire on May 24. That's today!

Are you awaiting Tuesday's Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes? Well, wait no further. The game has issued a new set of redeem codes that will get you amazing rewards like weapon loot crates and emotes. The redeem codes can also unlock -- for free -- character upgrades, skin upgrades, weapons, etc.

Besides, Garena Free Fire Max players can get their hands on special rewards like the Haven Guardian Grenade and the Haven Guardian Bundle through the Miraculous store. But the Miraculous Store won't remain for long.

Use these Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 24, 2022, to grab as many rewards as you can:

MKOP-FGYI-BFAW

HHQW-RTYU-BGJK

FFCV-BNMK-HGFD

FFPO-MNBB-VCGF

FFCV-BNMK-JHGF

FF66-UYHG-DFCB

GJSK-SBHS-6HSH

GSKS-BHAJ-68HE

WHSK-O96G-EA25

NSCS-UOBF-SY7J

HSKS-BBEH-3773

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

6XMN-G242-VMKV

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

FFES-PORT-SJLC

The game releases these reward schemes to keep users hooked. It offers gamers the opportunity to win weapons, characters and other items for free. Even otherwise, the same is available on payment of real money.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes?

Step 1

Go to the official website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)

Step 2

Sign in either using your Google or Apple ID or Facebook or Twitter account

Step 3

The gamer will be taken to a section where they can enter one of the redeem codes listed above

Step 4

Type in the 12-digit redeem code into the text box or just copy-paste it

Step 5

Click OK on the dialogue box that opens up

Step 6

Gamers can head to the mail section inside the Garena Free Fire MAX game and collect their rewards if they have been redeemed as instructed.