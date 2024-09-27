Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH)

The now-deleted animated video showed a woman discreetly ordering handbags from Flipkart without her husband's knowledge, offering tips on how to hide them. However, the men's rights group 'NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs' found the content to be "toxic" and "misandrist."

E-commerce giant Flipkart has issued an apology following backlash over a controversial promotional video that sparked outrage among men's rights groups and social media users. The video, which was part of the company's 'Big Billion Days Sale' campaign, referred to husbands as "aalsi (lazy), kambakkht (wretched), and bewakoof (stupid)."

The now-deleted animated video showed a woman discreetly ordering handbags from Flipkart without her husband's knowledge, offering tips on how to hide them. However, the men's rights group 'NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs' found the content to be "toxic" and "misandrist." The group took to social media platform X, demanding an apology from Flipkart for promoting such messaging.

In a tweet, the group said, "So @Flipkart deleted this misandrist post. But what was the logic behind even posting such toxic video addressing a Husband as Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati. They must apologise for this and hope they will not repeat it. Misandry will not be tolerated anymore."

In response to the growing backlash, Flipkart removed the video from all its social media platforms and issued an apology. "We're sorry for the offending video which was posted in error, and took it down as soon as we realised our mistake. We will do better in the future," the company said.

The controversy erupted just ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which started on September 27 and runs through October 6. The sale promises significant discounts across various product categories, including electronics, mobile phones, and large appliances.

