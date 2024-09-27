Shanghai woman fired after declining to buy boss hot Americano, egg; here's what happened next

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    A recent incident in Shanghai has sparked outrage on social media after a woman, identified as Lou, was reportedly fired for refusing to buy breakfast for her boss. The incident took place at an educational institution where Lou, a new employee, was asked by her supervisor to bring a "hot Americano and an egg" every morning, as well as ensuring water was ready for her. The story, reported by the South China Morning Post, quickly gained attention online.

    Lou shared her experience on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, detailing how she expressed her frustration in a workplace chat group. However, instead of addressing her concerns, she was reprimanded by an admin and subsequently fired by the HR department, without any compensation. Feeling helpless and frustrated, Lou's post resonated with many users, who condemned her boss's behavior.

    Public backlash was swift. Social media users were quick to slam the supervisor, Liu, for treating Lou like a personal assistant and engaging in unethical practices. Many viewed this as a clear case of workplace bullying. One commenter praised Lou for her bravery in exposing the situation, while others pointed out that such behavior is all too common in certain workplaces.

    The company later responded to the controversy, releasing a statement on September 12. In the statement, the institution confirmed that Liu had been fired for abusing her authority and forcing personal tasks on her subordinates. Lou was reinstated at her job, though it remains unclear if she will receive any compensation for the ordeal.

    This incident has brought massive attention to the issue of workplace bullying in China. Discussions on platforms like Weibo have garnered millions of views, highlighting the growing awareness of the problem.

