Facebook to add new features including quick access Groups, sidebars, channels, communities and more

    Facebook, which is owned by Meta, has unveiled new Groups capabilities, including Channels. Users will be able to pin favourite groups and observe the most recent activity, including new posts and engagement, via the sidebar feature.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    Facebook has announced that it will begin testing new methods to access favourite Facebook Groups faster than ever before. In addition, the platform has simplified how they are organised. Furthermore, the business indicated that it is preparing to launch new channels that would focus on individuals meeting in smaller, more casual settings inside their communities.

    "We're developing a new sidebar to make it easier to discover your favourite groups. It will display your groups and the most recent activity inside them, such as new posts or chats you haven't seen yet," according to Maria Smith, VP of Communities, Facebook App, in a blog post. Users may also pin their favourite groups to appear first, find new groups, and even start their own.

    Also Read | Facebook Pay rebranded as Meta Pay, hopes to be metaverse's digital wallet

    For example, if you want to quickly access the most recent recipes in your culinary group, you can now pin it to the top, search for relevant groups, and be inspired to establish your own. Facebook is also upgrading the organisation of each group so that members can get straight into the action.

    "Within your group, you will notice a new menu with things like events, stores, and a number of channels to make it simpler to interact with others around the issues you care about," Smith explained.

    "So, once you're in your culinary group, you'll be able to remain up to speed on the group's planned events, buy their latest gear, and join chats easily," Smith said. Admins can start by creating channels to engage with their groups in smaller, more casual settings where they can have deeper discussions on shared interests or organise their communities in various forms around issues.

    Also Read | Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

    Facebook is releasing a new group organisation option that includes events, stores, and channels. This, according to reports, makes it easier for people to connect with others depending on their preferences. Recently, the social media platform released capabilities to assist Facebook Group admins in managing conversations and reducing disinformation. Admins now have the option to automatically reject postings flagged as containing misleading information by third-party checkers.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
