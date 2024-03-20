Explained: How Meta is gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announces its commitment to combat misinformation, prevent voter interference, and ensure transparency ahead of India's 18th General Elections

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, pledges to intensify its efforts to curb misinformation, prevent voter interference, and ensure transparency and accountability across its platforms ahead of India's 18th Lok Sabha Elections. With approximately 40,000 personnel globally dedicated to safety and security, Meta has invested over $20 billion in teams and technology since 2016, aiming to uphold the integrity of democratic processes.

The tech giant boasts a workforce of 15,000 content reviewers proficient in over 70 languages, including 20 Indian languages, who monitor content across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Drawing insights from numerous global elections, Meta has crafted a robust approach tailored for upcoming electoral events, aligning with the company's commitment to fostering a safe and trustworthy online environment.

Over the past eight years, Meta has spearheaded initiatives to bolster transparency, combat election interference, and counter voter fraud. These efforts include the rollout of transparency tools for political ads, the establishment of comprehensive policies to safeguard against misinformation, and the implementation of the largest third-party fact-checking program in the social media realm.

Elections Operations Centre

As part of its election preparedness strategy, Meta will activate an India-specific Elections Operations Centre, assembling a multidisciplinary team of experts to swiftly identify and mitigate potential threats. Collaborating closely with the Election Commission of India through the Voluntary Code of Ethics, Meta remains vigilant in its commitment to curbing unlawful content dissemination.

Tackling Misinformation and Emerging Threats

Meta has taken a proactive stance against misinformation, particularly during election cycles. The company is removing egregious forms of misinformation that could subvert the democratic process or incite violence. In preparation for the Indian elections, Meta will target false claims that perpetuate inter-religious tensions or pose a threat to communal harmony. Additionally, the platform collaborates with independent fact-checking organizations, bolstering its arsenal against misinformation dissemination.

Tackling misuse of AI-generated content

In response to concerns regarding the misuse of AI-generated content, Meta remains vigilant, continually updating its policies to address emerging threats. The company's Community Standards and Guidelines govern the acceptability of AI-generated content, with rigorous enforcement measures in place to curb violations. Moreover, Meta has implemented visible markers to identify AI-generated images and requires advertisers to disclose the use of AI in creating or altering political or social issue ads.

Promoting Civic Accountability

Beyond combating misinformation, Meta is looking to promote civic engagement and voter participation. Through initiatives such as National Voters' Day alerts and Voting Day Reminders, the platform is empowering users to access authentic election-related information. Furthermore, Meta is collaborating with creators and stakeholders to drive voter awareness campaigns and debunk election-related falsehoods.

Upholding transparency and accountability, Meta is providing robust transparency measures for political ads, requiring advertisers to complete an authorization process and include disclaimers. Ad information is stored in the publicly available Ad Library for seven years, underscoring Meta's commitment to transparency in electoral processes.