Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: How Meta is gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

    Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announces its commitment to combat misinformation, prevent voter interference, and ensure transparency ahead of India's 18th General Elections

    Explained How Meta is gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Meta, formerly known as Facebook, pledges to intensify its efforts to curb misinformation, prevent voter interference, and ensure transparency and accountability across its platforms ahead of India's 18th Lok Sabha Elections. With approximately 40,000 personnel globally dedicated to safety and security, Meta has invested over $20 billion in teams and technology since 2016, aiming to uphold the integrity of democratic processes.

    The tech giant boasts a workforce of 15,000 content reviewers proficient in over 70 languages, including 20 Indian languages, who monitor content across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Drawing insights from numerous global elections, Meta has crafted a robust approach tailored for upcoming electoral events, aligning with the company's commitment to fostering a safe and trustworthy online environment.

    Over the past eight years, Meta has spearheaded initiatives to bolster transparency, combat election interference, and counter voter fraud. These efforts include the rollout of transparency tools for political ads, the establishment of comprehensive policies to safeguard against misinformation, and the implementation of the largest third-party fact-checking program in the social media realm.

    Elections Operations Centre

    As part of its election preparedness strategy, Meta will activate an India-specific Elections Operations Centre, assembling a multidisciplinary team of experts to swiftly identify and mitigate potential threats. Collaborating closely with the Election Commission of India through the Voluntary Code of Ethics, Meta remains vigilant in its commitment to curbing unlawful content dissemination.

    Tackling Misinformation and Emerging Threats

    Meta has taken a proactive stance against misinformation, particularly during election cycles. The company is removing egregious forms of misinformation that could subvert the democratic process or incite violence. In preparation for the Indian elections, Meta will target false claims that perpetuate inter-religious tensions or pose a threat to communal harmony. Additionally, the platform collaborates with independent fact-checking organizations, bolstering its arsenal against misinformation dissemination.

    Tackling misuse of AI-generated content

    In response to concerns regarding the misuse of AI-generated content, Meta remains vigilant, continually updating its policies to address emerging threats. The company's Community Standards and Guidelines govern the acceptability of AI-generated content, with rigorous enforcement measures in place to curb violations. Moreover, Meta has implemented visible markers to identify AI-generated images and requires advertisers to disclose the use of AI in creating or altering political or social issue ads.

    Promoting Civic Accountability

    Beyond combating misinformation, Meta is looking to promote civic engagement and voter participation. Through initiatives such as National Voters' Day alerts and Voting Day Reminders, the platform is empowering users to access authentic election-related information. Furthermore, Meta is collaborating with creators and stakeholders to drive voter awareness campaigns and debunk election-related falsehoods.

    Upholding transparency and accountability, Meta is providing robust transparency measures for political ads, requiring advertisers to complete an authorization process and include disclaimers. Ad information is stored in the publicly available Ad Library for seven years, underscoring Meta's commitment to transparency in electoral processes.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Infinix introduces iPhone-like MagSafe charging to mid-range smartphone; Check details gcw

    Infinix introduces iPhone-like MagSafe charging to mid-range smartphone; Check details

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India: 5 top reasons why you should buy it

    Beware iPhone users! Indian government issues a high severity warning for Apple products; Check details gcw

    Beware iPhone users! Indian government issues a high severity warning for Apple products; Check details

    Telegram is the most-used app for terror radicalisation: Australia

    Telegram is the most-used app for terror radicalisation: Australia

    Apple in talks with Google to bring Gemini-powered AI features to iPhones: Report gcw

    Apple in talks with Google to bring Gemini-powered AI features to iPhones: Report

    Recent Stories

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check rkn

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check

    Kerala: 4 killed after tempo traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu falls into gorge at Idukki anr

    Kerala: 4 killed after tempo traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu falls into gorge at Idukki

    Explained What is Shigellosis, the contagious faecal disease that rocked Australia's Estoeric Festival? snt

    Explained: What is Shigellosis, the contagious faecal disease that rocked Australia's Estoeric Festival?

    Cricket Virat Kohli receives grand welcome in Chennai as RCB arrives for IPL 2024 opener against CSK osf

    Virat Kohli receives grand welcome in Chennai as RCB arrives for IPL 2024 opener against CSK (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How homeless voters can cast their vote? ECI issues directives; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How homeless voters can cast their vote? ECI issues directives; check details

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon