Elon Musk wants to 'quit' his job? Check out his alternative plan

Musk is well-known for his colourful Twitter account, where he discusses bitcoin, his company, and other things relating to the modern internet and digital universe.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is quite active on Twitter. So much so that practically every tweet sent by the billionaire creates headlines. Elon Musk has now tweeted about his intention to leave his job and become a full-time influencer. Musk recently tweeted that he is "considering quitting his employment and becoming a full-time influencer," and asked for people's feedback. Musk's message was welcomed with a lot of enthusiasm from Twitter users, with many influencers offering to give one of the richest men on the planet advice on how to improve YouTube views and other things.

"Thinking about quitting my job and becoming a full-time influencer wdyt," Musk stated in a tweet.

Musk's statement comes when the Tesla CEO is one of the most visible people on social media. Musk asked his more than 65.8 million Twitter followers what they thought, and although some provided advice, many said he is nothing short of an influencer right now.

Also Read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk lives up to Twitter promise, sells around 900,000 Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion

Musk is well-known for his colourful Twitter account, where he discusses bitcoin, his company, and other things relating to the modern internet and digital universe. Elon Musk's new hairstyle has made news. Musk's haircut was heavily ridiculed on Twitter until he himself chimed in, claiming that he gave himself this haircut. Musk revealed the facts of his new haircut when responding to one of the numerous images of him discussing his haircut.

In other news, adhering to his promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold around 900,000 shares of his electric car maker Tesla’s stock, worth over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options.