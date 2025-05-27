Starlink's satellite internet service is expected to launch in India soon, with plans potentially costing less than Rs 1,000 per month. While global pricing is higher, the company may offer discounts and customized plans for the Indian market.

Starlink India launch has been awaited for the last few months and now it just seems like a matter of time before the satellite internet service is available in the country. The Elon Musk-owned business may provide attractive plans to lure customers to join up for the internet service, according to a new study released this week. Furthermore, Starlink plans could offer limitless data consumption, which is difficult to do with premium satellite services.

According to the Economic Times, Starlink has received clearance from the Department of Telecom (DoT), and the country's telecom body is now seeking consumer-accessible internet services. According to reports, users in India might get access to Starlink’s internet with plans costing less than Rs 1,000.

According to the ET report, Starlink internet India's launch plans might start as low as $10 (Rs 850) per month. The corporation might provide special discounts to promote its service to the country and encourage customers to sign up for satellite internet. To be fair, the firm will include the cost of purchasing the Starlink equipment that will power the service.

Another rumor that claims the monthly membership rate might vary from Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000, depending on the package and area, is in conflict with the new Starlink plans for India. Users would also need to purchase a Starlink kit, which costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 35,000 and comes with a satellite dish and Wi-Fi router.

Because operating a satellite service is expensive, Starlink plans are significantly more expensive than conventional mobile or Wi-Fi rates. In contrast to the figures in the study, the residential plan for Starlink in the US costs $80 per month.

But for Starlink to succeed in markets like India, it needs plans that are customised regionally. We have seen this strategy from Spotify, Apple and even YouTube premium in the country.

Starlink is currently available in over 100 countries, including Bhutan and Bangladesh offering high-speed, low-latency internet, particularly in regions where traditional broadband infrastructure is lacking. Now coming to global pricing, in the United States, Starlink's satellite internet service costs users around $120 (approximately Rs 10,200) per month.