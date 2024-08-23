Cristiano Ronaldo sets new YouTube record: Start your channel NOW; here are some simple tips

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has taken YouTube by storm, setting a new record by gaining 1 million subscribers and millions of views in just 90 minutes. Learn about his earnings and YouTube monetization.

One of the world's greatest football players, Cristiano Ronaldo, has now debuted on YouTube. He created his channel on August 21st, and his name continues to break records. In just 90 minutes of creating the channel, he gained 1 million subscribers. Ronaldo has also posted 12 videos so far. He shared this information through his Instagram handle.

Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Feat

Cristiano Ronaldo received the Golden Play Button within a day of reaching 1 million subscribers. Now, the question arises: how much is he earning through YouTube? Well, his 12 videos have already garnered 50 million views. According to media reports, he has earned $300,000 in just one day. Ronaldo's total net worth is estimated to be between $800 million and $950 million.

Meeting YouTube Eligibility Criteria is Crucial

Currently, there are two types of eligibility criteria on YouTube. The first requires 500 subscribers with 3,000 watch hours or 3 million views on Shorts. The second criteria requires 1,000 subscribers with 4,000 watch hours or 10 million views on Shorts. Remember that you need to achieve these targets within 365 days (1 year).

Additionally, you must adhere to YouTube's guidelines and policies, including Community Guidelines, Terms of Service, and Copyright Act.

Making a YouTube channel become viral requires a mix of planning, content development, and audience involvement. Here are seven practical strategies for increasing your chances:



Identify Your Niche: Select a niche or topic about which you are enthusiastic and have an audience. Being niche-focused attracts devoted users who are interested in your material.



Create High-Quality Content: Invest in high-quality videos with strong production value, clear audio, and eye-catching images. High-quality content is more likely to be shared and recommended.



Optimise for SEO by using important keywords in your video titles, descriptions, and tags to increase your exposure in search results. SEO optimisation allows your films to reach a larger audience naturally.



Post Consistently: To keep your audience interested and returning for more, upload fresh material on a regular basis. Consistency creates expectation and commitment among your viewers.



Encourage Engagement: Build a community around your channel by replying to comments, soliciting viewer feedback, and promoting debates. Engagement tells YouTube that your video is important and can help promote it.



Promote Across Platforms: Share your films on social media, forums, and other sites where your target audience hangs out. Cross-promotion boosts exposure and brings new visitors to your channel.



Collaborate with Others: Work with other YouTubers or influencers in your niche to reach their audiences and earn visibility. Collaborations can introduce your channel to new viewers, who may eventually become subscribers.



By combining these methods with creativity and perseverance, you may improve your YouTube channel's chances of becoming viral and attracting a larger audience.

Follow These Steps to Apply for Monetization

First, go to YouTube Studio from your laptop or mobile.

Then, navigate to the Monetization tab in the sidebar and click on it.

Read the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) terms and click Accept.

If you don't have a Google AdSense account, you'll need to create one and link it to your YouTube channel.

You can then choose the types of ads you want to run on your channel.

After completing these steps, submit your application and wait for review.

