ChatGPT-maker OpenAI offers up to Rs 16 lakh for finding flaws in its system

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has launched a new bug bounty programme that would pay customers up to $20,000 (Rs 16 Lakh) for reporting defects in its artificial intelligence products, principally ChatGPT. The Bug Bounty program, which went live on Tuesday, will pay out prizes based on the severity of the vulnerabilities disclosed, with a minimum of $200 per vulnerability. So, the more harmful the bug, the more money you earn. It is an excellent opportunity for coders and ethical hackers to demonstrate their abilities and walk away with a sizable prize.

This is not an unusual step in the technology business, as many organisations have bug bounty programmes in place to encourage programmers and ethical hackers to disclose problems in their software systems.

There have been several reports of people making millions of dollars by discovering flaws in Facebook, WhatsApp, and other critical programmes. According to media reports, OpenAI has encouraged academics to study certain areas of ChatGPT's functionality as well as the foundation for how OpenAI systems connect and exchange data with third-party apps.

It should be noted that the programme does not contain any inaccurate or harmful content generated by OpenAI systems. The Bug Bounty programme is intended to assist OpenAI enhance the security and dependability of its artificial intelligence systems. The status of how ChatGPT handles user data is currently unknown.

ChatGPT has grown in popularity since its November launch, with several users impressed by its rapid replies to inquiries. However, owing to errors, it has also caused grief for others. The Bug Bounty programme is intended to assist OpenAI in addressing any flaws and improving the general performance of its artificial intelligence systems.

