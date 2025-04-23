Apple plans to open two new retail stores in India, located in Noida's Mall of India and Pune's Kopa Mall, following successful sales at existing locations.

Apple’s phase two retail expansion in India seems in full swing with the company planning to open two new stores in Noida and Pune soon, according to reports. Cupertino now operates two stores, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai, and it has announced that four more are planned and on the way. There has been information on two of them that appears to support the potential sites for these establishments.

According to sources cited by Financial Express, Apple is proceeding with its ambitions to open more retail locations, with new locations planned for Pune's Kopa Mall and Noida's Mall of India. The source claims that Apple's expansion ambitions are a direct result of the company's successful sales at its current locations in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai.

Reports further suggest that the business saw a significant increase in iPhone sales in India, where its market share reached 11% during the October–December quarter, thanks to the in-store experience of Apple goods.

Apple's sales have allegedly quadrupled since 2021, despite the fact that iPhones cost about three times as much as the typical smartphone in India. India established a record for iPhone sales in the December quarter, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Additionally, he claimed that the nation is a unique market.

To further extend its retail network, the IT giant is planning to establish outlets in Bengaluru and Mumbai in addition to Delhi-NCR. Recent LinkedIn job listings support Apple's aspirations to expand its retail operation. In order to hire employees for four new, forthcoming stores in India, the firm listed many job postings. Eight of the 20 job postings were for retail employment.

According to reports, Apple is also expanding its manufacture in India with the goal of relocating around 25% of its worldwide production there. The change occurs as Chinese manufacture has become less feasible due to U.S. taxes on Chinese imports. With vendors including Foxconn, Wistron, and Tata Electronics, the business has already begun producing all four iPhone 16 models—including the Pro models—in India.

Apple to start manufacture AirPods in India?

Apple has more aspirations for India than just iPhones. In order to further increase its local production, the business is also anticipated to begin constructing AirPods in India shortly. This action is also in line with the Indian government's desire to increase electronics manufacturing by offering financial incentives.

Apple wants to boost its market share and manufacturing base in India by opening additional outlets and increasing local production.