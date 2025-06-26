Apple is launching the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, featuring the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Plus is being discontinued due to low demand.

Apple is all set to expand its iPhone lineup in 2025 (in September this year) with the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which will reportedly include four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It's interesting to note that the iPhone 17 Plus will no longer be available, allegedly because of low customer demand. Apple will replace it with the little iPhone 17 Air, a new addition rather than a direct replacement.

iPhone 17 to get new colour options

It is anticipated that Apple will provide vivid new colour options for their iPhones in 2025. The iPhone 17 Pro may debut in a Sky Blue version, modelled like the M4 MacBook Air, while the basic iPhone 17 might come in green and purple. Additionally, Apple may replace the titanium frame of the iPhone 17 Pro with an aluminium and glass composite rear panel for a new look.

iPhone 17 expected specifications and price

Larger displays are also anticipated for the next generation of iPhone 17 models. Both the regular iPhone 17 and the 17 Pro will have 6.3-inch screens. The top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a huge 6.9-inch display, Apple's biggest to yet, while the new iPhone 17 Air will have a 6.6-inch screen.

Apple is anticipated to increase the price of the iPhone 17 series due to growing production and component expenses. The starting prices for the iPhone 17 basic model, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro might be $799, $899, and $999, respectively. Given that production costs are impacted by worldwide tariffs, these prices most likely represent an increase over earlier versions.

In September 2025, Apple is anticipated to introduce the iPhone 17 series, carrying on with its annual update cycle and introducing new design, display, and pricing adjustments to the Indian and international markets.