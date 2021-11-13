Apple's latest version will allow you to scan for sneaky AirTags

AirTags, which are little white pucks affixed to items to allow users to monitor their stuff, were introduced in April. However, these tracking pucks may occasionally expose your position and privacy, allowing others to watch you, which can be pretty frightening.

Apple has released the iOS 15.2 beta 2 versions. The latest version includes a slew of changes and improvements to numerous apps and system-related programmes. Among the features is one that allows you to detect deceptive AirTags that may have been put on you for harmful intents. AirTags, which are little white pucks affixed to items to allow users to monitor their stuff, were introduced in April. However, these tracking pucks may occasionally expose your position and privacy, allowing others to watch you, which can be pretty frightening.

Apple has made some changes to the Find My app in the latest version and included a new option in the "Items" section "tab, according to MacRumours. "Items That Can Track Me" is the name of the new option." If a user is suspicious or simply curious, they may touch on the option, and the app will list all the devices belonging to someone nearby. After recognising the devices, this Unknown Items function will advise you on deactivating/disable the device so that it can no longer track you.

Another change that the firm has made to the app is that the "Identify Found Item" option has been renamed "Help Return Lost Items." However, the purpose remains the same; it will allow a user to connect with neighbouring devices and communicate with the device's owner to retrieve a lost item. In addition to allowing users to search for and disable adjacent devices, Apple gives visibility into the data that the user, intentionally or unwittingly, is exchanging with a third-party application. Users may examine the precise data provided by programmes, even if they are Apple apps, via the "App Privacy Report."

The Beta 2 version is presently being handed out to registered developers, which means that the update will only appear on phones that have been registered under the iOS 15 Developer Beta Profile. It will be made available to the entire public soon.