iPhone not charging beyond 80 per cent for Indians? Here's why

According to Apple, iPhones will charge normally in temperatures ranging from 0 to 35 degrees Celsius. It states, "In order to regulate its temperature, your device's behaviour may change in low- or high-temperature settings. Excessive heat can permanently diminish the battery life of an iOS or iPadOS device ".

This year, your iPhone may have received a temperature warning if you reside in Delhi or other regions of Northern India. It's also conceivable that your iPhone stopped charging to full capacity on days when the temperature exceeded 40 degrees. If you've experienced this issue with your battery, Apple claims that software updates have stopped the charging process to protect the gadget. In an article titled 'If your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch feels too hot or too cold,' the company disclosed some dos and don'ts for increasing iPhone battery life.

According to Apple, iPhones will charge normally in temperatures ranging from 0 to 35 degrees Celsius. It states, "In order to regulate its temperature, your device's behaviour may change in low- or high-temperature settings. Excessive heat can permanently diminish the battery life of an iOS or iPadOS device ".

Also Read | iOS 16 update: iPhone users can distinguish between spam, helpful texts with 12 filters

If your iPhone does not charge entirely, Apple indicates that charging beyond 80 percent may be limited because the battery becomes "slightly warmer during charging". The firm emphasises, "Your iPhone will charge again when the temperature decreases. Consider moving your iPhone and charger to a cooler location".

iPhone and iPod owners may check their battery status in Settings to learn more about the battery unit. If the 'Optimised Battery Charging' feature is enabled, the iPhone may charge slowly after reaching 80 per cent power to prevent battery ageing. iOS, according to the business, also learns about customers' charging patterns. "Optimised Battery Charging is activated only when your iPhone expects to be connected to a charger for a prolonged length of time," it says.

Also Read | iOS 16 will let you bypass CAPTCHAs on some apps and websites; Details here

Notably, information on users' charging habits is only stored on your iPhone and is not included in backups or shared with the company.