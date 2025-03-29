Apple ‘introduces’ Lumon Terminal Pro from hit Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ | Can you buy it?

Read Full Article

The Lumon Terminal Pro computer from the TV series 'Severance' now appears on Apple’s web store. The fictitious item appears first on the list, immediately following the most current Macbook Air, when consumers click on the company's Mac series. 'Severance' fans may believe they may possess the Lumon Terminal Pro. However, the link takes viewers to a brief video that shows series editors using their iMac to work on the show. With a touch of futurism, the computer's design harkens back to the earlier computing machines.

How is the Lumon Terminal Pro shown on Apple website?

The command buttons have a lighter shade of blue than the blue mechanical keys, which come in two hues. The mouse and trackpad have been replaced with a trackball on the right. The screen brings back the vintage look of tube televisions. The Lumon Terminal Pro then only has a medium-sized display that is mostly on the left, rather than filling the full width, as most laptops nowadays do. The background of the remaining area is deep blue. Additionally, the camera at the top of the boxy screen is blocked by a teardrop emoji.

Also Read | Elon Musk's xAI startup buys social media platform X for $33 billion

The Lumon Terminal Pro computer's contemporary pixel typeface and screen text style are another nostalgic aspect of the Severance show's computer. The computer is currently only accessible as a ploy to get fans to observe the creation of the season two finale, not as a real device. However, considering that the program's fan base has increased in recent weeks, fans expect that the brand would manufacture items related to the show. Beyond the architecture of the computer, Apple's gimmick lets the fans explore the inner workings of the television program.

The second season of Severance wrapped up recently, so the entire series is now available to stream on ‌Apple TV‌+. Apple renewed Severance for season three, and Severance director Ben Stiller has promised that it won't take another three years for us to get another season.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2025 dates announced: Here's what you can expect in June

Latest Videos