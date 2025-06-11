Google's Gemini AI assistant introduces Scheduled Actions, enabling users to automate daily tasks like email summaries and blog post generation. This feature allows for proactive assistance and streamlines workflows.

Google's AI assistant, Gemini, is getting a new version that adds Scheduled Actions for Pro, Ultra, and certain Workspace customers. With this update, Gemini becomes more proactive and practical in daily workflows by allowing users to leverage AI to automate repetitive or one-time actions.

Schedule daily actions

Scheduled Actions enables you to create a daily summary of emails, blog post ideas for Mondays, or clothing recommendations based on the weather. There is no need for follow-up; just let Gemini know what you want and when, and the assistant will take care of the rest.

Gemini are able to do duties according to particular dates, times, or occasions. Creating blog themes once a week, summarising unread emails every morning, or delivering a post-event wrap-up the following day that resembles an award ceremony highlights are a few examples.

Up to ten active tasks can be scheduled at any given moment by users. On desktop and mobile devices, they may be controlled via the newly added "Scheduled actions" option in Settings. Actions can be edited, paused, or deleted as needed. Gemini will retain the initial location for location-based activities to provide reliable outcomes.

To keep customers informed without requiring them to open the app, Gemini will send push notifications on mobile devices as planned. Google's goal of making Gemini a hands-free, agent-like assistant is supported by this functionality.

In comparison with ChatGPT

With OpenAI's ChatGPT providing comparable automation to its users, Google is establishing Gemini as a formidable rival in the AI assistant market, with the goal of acting intelligently in addition to chatting.

Google is advancing Gemini beyond a standard AI chatbot and making it a genuinely proactive digital assistant with the launch of Scheduled Actions. Gemini increases consumer comfort and productivity by automating repetitive operations and providing timely information. Features like this raise the bar for what smart assistants can accomplish as the competition amongst AI platforms heats up, and Gemini is prepared to meet the challenge.