Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A Google CEO visited Indian Embassy for the first time; here's why

    Under Pichai, Google has made massive investments in India. It has announced an investment of about $10 billion under Google for India digitization. It also has partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Reliance's Jio. 

    A Google CEO visited Indian Embassy for the first time; here's why
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 9:22 AM IST

    Google CEO Sunder Pichai visited the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C, to hold discussions with the Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with regard to various aspects of the global tech giant's activities in the country. This is for the first time a Google CEO has visited the Indian embassy.

    In a Twitter post after his visit, Pichai thanked Ambassador Sandhu for the 'great conversation'. Pichai, who in January this year was named among the 17 awardees to receive Padma Bhushan, further appreciated the opportunity to discuss Google's commitment to India and said he looked forward to continuing his company's support for India's digital future.

    On his part, Ambassador Sandhu said: 'Technology that transforms; ideas that enable! Delighted to receive Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai at the Embassy.' The Indian envoy said that his discussions with Pichai revolved around exchanging thoughts on expanding India-US commercial, knowledge and tech partnership with Google.

    To note, Google's footprint has expanded phenomenally in a wide range of sectors, including providing training to the younger generation. Under Pichai, Google also has made massive investments in India. It has announced an investment of about $10 billion under Google for India digitization. It also has partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Reliance's Jio. 

    In addition, it is partnering with India on skill development and workforce development. They are working with the government on the national digital literacy mission and the Digital India Program.

    During the meeting with the Indian Ambassador, Pichai underscored how Google is looking at India positively. He was very appreciative of the initiatives that India has taken. Ambassador Sandhu highlighted the education and knowledge partnership.

    The Google CEO, during the conversation, also discussed digitization efforts in India in which the big tech firm is involved, including digital payments and infrastructure digitization. He is also believed to have discussed various ways in which its partnership with India forward, particularly in the education sector. 

    Ambassador Sandhu noted that India's digital transformation is a priority for the government and that Google is an important partner in that endeavour. Notably, Google and its parent company, Alphabet were part of the global task force of American CEOs set up with regard to the COVID-19 crisis last year and they spent a lot of money supporting India.

    The Indian government has intensified its engagement with American CEOs. During their recent trips to California, Ambassador Sandhu and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met many Silicon Valley CEOs. Ambassador Sandhu also visited the Silicon Valley universities, which are regarded as the hub of such innovation.

    As part of India's latest push to have greater engagement with the American technology sector, they also had a number of start-up entrepreneurs and venture capitalists in San Francisco.

    With PTI Inputs

    Also Read: Indian govt issues advisory for Zoom users; Details here

    Also Read: Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 9:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord Smartwatch announced coming soon to India Know expected specs price gcw

    OnePlus Nord Smartwatch announced, coming soon to India; Know expected specs, price

    Samsung to copy iPhone 14 feature after taking dig at Apple Here s what we know gcw

    Samsung to copy iPhone 14 feature after taking dig at Apple? Here's what we know

    Indian govt issues advisory for Zoom users; Details here - adt

    Indian govt issues advisory for Zoom users; Details here

    Sublime Coming soon Nothing teases new launch on Twitter after Nothing Phone 1 gcw

    'Sublime. Coming soon.': Nothing teases new launch on Twitter after Phone (1)

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40000 Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale gcw

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000? Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Recent Stories

    Congress President election Shashi Tharoor Ashok Gehlot likely to contest state units demand for Rahul Gandhi gcw

    Congress President poll: Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot likely to contest; state units demand Rahul as chief

    5 romantic destinations honeymooners, should visit in Venice sur

    5 romantic destinations honeymooners, should visit in Venice

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I preview: Middle-order, sixth bowler in focus for Men in Blue-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Middle-order, sixth bowler in focus for Men in Blue

    astrology daily Horoscope for September 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 20, 2022: Cancer to have a good day; Leo, Libra be careful

    Numerology Prediction for September 20 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon