A Google CEO visited Indian Embassy for the first time; here's why

Under Pichai, Google has made massive investments in India. It has announced an investment of about $10 billion under Google for India digitization. It also has partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Reliance's Jio.

Google CEO Sunder Pichai visited the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C, to hold discussions with the Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with regard to various aspects of the global tech giant's activities in the country. This is for the first time a Google CEO has visited the Indian embassy.

In a Twitter post after his visit, Pichai thanked Ambassador Sandhu for the 'great conversation'. Pichai, who in January this year was named among the 17 awardees to receive Padma Bhushan, further appreciated the opportunity to discuss Google's commitment to India and said he looked forward to continuing his company's support for India's digital future.

On his part, Ambassador Sandhu said: 'Technology that transforms; ideas that enable! Delighted to receive Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai at the Embassy.' The Indian envoy said that his discussions with Pichai revolved around exchanging thoughts on expanding India-US commercial, knowledge and tech partnership with Google.

To note, Google's footprint has expanded phenomenally in a wide range of sectors, including providing training to the younger generation. Under Pichai, Google also has made massive investments in India. It has announced an investment of about $10 billion under Google for India digitization. It also has partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Reliance's Jio.

In addition, it is partnering with India on skill development and workforce development. They are working with the government on the national digital literacy mission and the Digital India Program.

During the meeting with the Indian Ambassador, Pichai underscored how Google is looking at India positively. He was very appreciative of the initiatives that India has taken. Ambassador Sandhu highlighted the education and knowledge partnership.

The Google CEO, during the conversation, also discussed digitization efforts in India in which the big tech firm is involved, including digital payments and infrastructure digitization. He is also believed to have discussed various ways in which its partnership with India forward, particularly in the education sector.

Ambassador Sandhu noted that India's digital transformation is a priority for the government and that Google is an important partner in that endeavour. Notably, Google and its parent company, Alphabet were part of the global task force of American CEOs set up with regard to the COVID-19 crisis last year and they spent a lot of money supporting India.

The Indian government has intensified its engagement with American CEOs. During their recent trips to California, Ambassador Sandhu and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met many Silicon Valley CEOs. Ambassador Sandhu also visited the Silicon Valley universities, which are regarded as the hub of such innovation.

As part of India's latest push to have greater engagement with the American technology sector, they also had a number of start-up entrepreneurs and venture capitalists in San Francisco.

With PTI Inputs

Also Read: Indian govt issues advisory for Zoom users; Details here

Also Read: Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug