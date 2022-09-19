Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug

    According to reports, Neeraj Sharma discovered a bug in Instagram that allowed any user's thumbnail to be changed without requiring a login or password. Sharma reported the error to Instagram and Facebook, and after verifying its authenticity, he was rewarded with Rs 38 lakh for his efforts.
     

    A student from Jaipur, Neeraj Sharma, was awarded Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for preventing the hacking of millions of people's social media accounts.

    According to reports, Sharma discovered a bug in Instagram that allowed thumbnails to be changed in any user's account without requiring a login or password. Sharma informed Instagram and Facebook about the error, and after verifying its authenticity, he was rewarded with Rs 38 lakh for his efforts.

    "There was a bug in Facebook's Instagram that allowed the thumbnail of the reel to be changed from any account," he explained. It only took the account's media ID to change it, regardless of how strong the account holder's password is.

    "I started having problems with my Instagram account in December last year." After much effort, on the morning of January 31, I discovered Instagram's (bug) error. After that, I reported the mistake on Instagram to Facebook late at night and received a response from them three days later. "I was asked to share a demo," he explained.

    Sharma demonstrated them in less than 5 minutes by changing the thumbnail. They approved his report, and on the evening of May 11, he received an email from Facebook informing him that he had been awarded a $45,000 reward (nearly Rs 35 lakh). At the same time, Facebook also provided a bonus of $ 4500 (approximately Rs 3 lakh) instead of a four-month delay in awarding the prize.

