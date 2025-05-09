Xabi Alonso has announced his departure from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season, fueling speculation about his potential move to Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he will be leaving his position as Bayer Leverkusen's coach at the end of the current season. The announcement comes amidst speculation that Alonso is poised to take the reins at Real Madrid, following Carlo Ancelotti's expected departure from the Santiago Bernabéu.

Alonso revealed the news during a press conference ahead of Leverkusen's upcoming match against Borussia Dortmund. "The club and I have agreed that these next two games will be my last as Bayer Leverkusen coach," he stated.

Leverkusen has since issued a statement paying tribute to Alonso's achievements during his two-and-a-half-year tenure at the BayArena. Under his leadership, the team achieved an impressive domestic double last season, remaining unbeaten in the process, while also securing the Supercup. Additionally, Alonso guided Leverkusen to the Europa League final.

There was a significant buzz on social media after confirmation of Alonso's departure. Real Madrid fans are already speculating his move to their club. Check out some reactions:

With Ancelotti's exit expected to be announced next week, Los Blancos appear to be moving swiftly to secure Alonso's services.