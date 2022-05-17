Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is WWE planning on breaking a long-standing record with Roman Reigns as Universal champion?

    First Published May 17, 2022, 9:22 AM IST

    Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having held the title for nearly two years. Meanwhile, WWE could be planning on breaking a long-standing record with him.

    Image credit: Getty

    Reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been the champion for far too long, proving his dominance in the entire World Wrestling Entertainment. He has held the title for nearly a couple of years now, a feat that is rare nowadays. However, it is unlikely to end anytime soon for the Head of the Table. According to former WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley, WWE might have bigger plans for Reigns, and he could be set for holding the title for even longer, as WWE might eye a long-standing record being broken by him.

    Image credit: Getty

    In August 2020, during the SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV), Reigns won the Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 38 last month, he defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to unify both the titles. Since then, he has been holding both and has been working dual-time, appearing on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Roman Reigns signs new contract with Brock Lesnar-type clause

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bubba said, “I think he’s fourth on the list [of longest-reigning world champions]. I know it’s Bruno, Backlund, Hulk, Bruno again, and Roman. That’s some great company to be in. I think they’re going to make an effort to get Roman to break one of those records and get him as high up there on the list as possible.”

    Image credit: Getty

    Overall, Reigns is the sixth-longest-reigning champion in WWE history. He is behind Pedro Morales (1,027 days), Bruno Sammartino (1,237 days), Hulk Hogan (1,474 days), Bob Backlund (2,135 days) and Sammartino (2,803 days). Reigns needs to hold on to the title for over a year more until June 23, 2023, to surpass Morales. However, if he needs to overtake Sammartino’s epic reign, he will have to hold on to the title until May 3, 2028, which seems like an improbable task.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon snt

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon

    Get well soon Fans disheartened after injured Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, England tour snt

    'Get well soon': Fans disheartened after injured Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, England tour

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as both battle for playoffs

    tennis Like father, like son Novak Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open snt

    Like father, like son: Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2022 Deepika Padukone makes a splashing entry at jury dinner drb

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes a splashing entry at jury dinner

    GSEB Result 2022: SSC, HSC General Results not to be announced today, Know why - adt

    GSEB Result 2022: SSC, HSC General Results not to be announced today, Know why

    Monday Box Office Collection KGF Chapter 2 OTT release slows business Jayeshbhai Jordaar fails miserably drb

    Monday Box Office Collection: KGF Chapter 2’s OTT release slows business, Jayeshbhai Jordaar fails miserably

    KGF Chapter 3 preps begin for Yash Gowda KGF Universe drb

    KGF: Chapter 3: preps begin for Yash Gowda's KGF Universe

    World Hypertension Day: Ways to control high BP without medication RBA

    World Hypertension Day: Ways to control high BP without medication

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon