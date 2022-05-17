Is WWE planning on breaking a long-standing record with Roman Reigns as Universal champion?

Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having held the title for nearly two years. Meanwhile, WWE could be planning on breaking a long-standing record with him.

Reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been the champion for far too long, proving his dominance in the entire World Wrestling Entertainment. He has held the title for nearly a couple of years now, a feat that is rare nowadays. However, it is unlikely to end anytime soon for the Head of the Table. According to former WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley, WWE might have bigger plans for Reigns, and he could be set for holding the title for even longer, as WWE might eye a long-standing record being broken by him.

In August 2020, during the SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV), Reigns won the Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 38 last month, he defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to unify both the titles. Since then, he has been holding both and has been working dual-time, appearing on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. ALSO READ: WWE - Roman Reigns signs new contract with Brock Lesnar-type clause

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bubba said, “I think he’s fourth on the list [of longest-reigning world champions]. I know it’s Bruno, Backlund, Hulk, Bruno again, and Roman. That’s some great company to be in. I think they’re going to make an effort to get Roman to break one of those records and get him as high up there on the list as possible.”

