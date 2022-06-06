Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims

    Seth Rollins battled injury and defeated Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday to complete his hat-trick. Consequently, the social media was all-praise about The American Nightmare.

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chicago, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    Cody Rhodes proved why he is one of the top-rated and main-event professional wrestlers in the world currently. On Sunday, he was up against former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell in the namesake pay-per-view (PPV) event, held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. As expected, the former did a terrific job of defeating the latter, thus completing his hat-trick over the Messiah since the American Nightmare's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 a couple of months back. It was notable that Rhodes battled through injury even before to match to pull it off at the PPV, as social media acclaimed his commitment and dedication.

    Before the PPV event, WWE confirmed Rhodes' injury, as stated in a media release, "Rumors have circulated that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury this weekend after an attack at the hands of Seth "Freakin" Rollins. However, as announced on the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, this is not the case."

    ALSO READ: AEW - MJF's scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking

    "What is accurate is Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Rollins this past Monday on RAW. Rhodes kept this very quiet, but on Friday, the tendon tore completely off the bone while weight training in preparation for his match. Nonetheless, being the man and the competitor, Rhodes has vowed to face Rollins inside Hell in a Cell tonight. There is no doubt Rollins must be salivating to get his hands on a wounded Rhodes tonight," WWE's release added.

    Even before the match got underway, Rhodes had an extremely dark patch on his right rib and under the shoulder, presenting the grave look of his battling pectoral muscle injury. The entire Chicago crowd was into pin-drop silence when the fans witnessed his injury, while Rollins was noticeable at targeting the same as he slammed a Kendo stick into it. As the match progressed, his injury got darker and redder.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?

    Rhodes was also on the receiving end of his owning finishing manoeuvre, the 'Cross Rhodes'. However, he battled past the undeniable pain, slamming three 'Cross Rhodes' to Rollins, followed by a vicious 'Sledgehammer Blast' to pin the latter in the middle of the ring. Following the match, the entire arena erupted into Rhodes' brave win, while the fans gave him a standing ovation, applauding him for his tenacity.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former NBA national basketball association players Grant Hill and Richard Jefferson criticize idea of shortened season-krn

    Former NBA players criticize idea of shortened season

    NBA national basketball association: Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach-krn

    NBA: Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach

    Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand bags another win over world champion Magnus Carlsen; leads standings snt

    Norway Chess: Anand bags another win over world champion Carlsen; leads standings

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Golden State Warriors bounce back to level series with Boston Celtics krn

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Warriors bounce back to level series with Celtics

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's champions league glory is poetic snt

    Lifting 14th in Paris: Nadal's French Open crown week after Real Madrid's UCL glory is poetic

    Recent Stories

    Vikram Here's how Rajinikath reacted after watching Kamal Haasan's film RBA

    Vikram: Here's how Rajinikath reacted after watching Kamal Haasan's film

    Extremely rare natural salt water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6 dot 2 crore at online auction gcw

    Extremely rare, natural salt-water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6.2 crore at online auction

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI snt

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI

    Want to pay respects to Sidhu Moose Wala? Fans can visit his cremation spot RBA

    Want to pay respects to Sidhu Moose Wala? Fans can visit his cremation spot

    YouTube Music s web app likely to offer multi select option here s how it will function gcw

    YouTube Music's web app likely to offer multi-select option; here's how it will function

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon