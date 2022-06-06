WWE: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims

Cody Rhodes proved why he is one of the top-rated and main-event professional wrestlers in the world currently. On Sunday, he was up against former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell in the namesake pay-per-view (PPV) event, held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. As expected, the former did a terrific job of defeating the latter, thus completing his hat-trick over the Messiah since the American Nightmare's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 a couple of months back. It was notable that Rhodes battled through injury even before to match to pull it off at the PPV, as social media acclaimed his commitment and dedication.

Before the PPV event, WWE confirmed Rhodes' injury, as stated in a media release, "Rumors have circulated that Cody Rhodes suffered an injury this weekend after an attack at the hands of Seth "Freakin" Rollins. However, as announced on the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, this is not the case."

ALSO READ: AEW - MJF's scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking

"What is accurate is Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Rollins this past Monday on RAW. Rhodes kept this very quiet, but on Friday, the tendon tore completely off the bone while weight training in preparation for his match. Nonetheless, being the man and the competitor, Rhodes has vowed to face Rollins inside Hell in a Cell tonight. There is no doubt Rollins must be salivating to get his hands on a wounded Rhodes tonight," WWE's release added.

Even before the match got underway, Rhodes had an extremely dark patch on his right rib and under the shoulder, presenting the grave look of his battling pectoral muscle injury. The entire Chicago crowd was into pin-drop silence when the fans witnessed his injury, while Rollins was noticeable at targeting the same as he slammed a Kendo stick into it. As the match progressed, his injury got darker and redder.

ALSO READ: WWE - Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?

Rhodes was also on the receiving end of his owning finishing manoeuvre, the 'Cross Rhodes'. However, he battled past the undeniable pain, slamming three 'Cross Rhodes' to Rollins, followed by a vicious 'Sledgehammer Blast' to pin the latter in the middle of the ring. Following the match, the entire arena erupted into Rhodes' brave win, while the fans gave him a standing ovation, applauding him for his tenacity.