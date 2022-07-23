Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout

    Brock Lesnar had reportedly walked out of WWE SmackDown on Friday. However, he squashed those rumours to return to the show and brutally attack Theory.

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Boston, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    It was an eventful night during World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE’s) Friday Night SmackDown. The entire WWE and pro-wrestling world were abuzz after Vince McMahon decided to step down from his roles as WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) permanently, as he chose the patch of retirement at the age of 77, marking the end of an era after 42 years. Eventually, following his retirement, reports began to do rounds that former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar had walked out on Friday’s show, apparently after getting upset with McMahon’s retirement. However, he proved those rumours wrong later in the evening.

    Smackdown was being held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday. It was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the show during the show. At the same time, it was also reported that WWE was trying to devise a backup plan for the Beast Incarnate’s scheduled match at WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Also, it was trying to convince Lesnar to reconsider his decision.

    ALSO READ: TWITTER MARKS 'END OF AN ERA' WITH VINCE MCMAHON RETIRING AS WWE CHAIRMAN

    But, as things turned out, apparently, Lesnar did reconsider his decision to walk out and returned to the arena later in the evening for the show. To make things even more interesting, he made his way into the show while it was on the verge of a conclusion. Reigning Mr Money in the Bank, Theory, was in the ring at the time when the Beast Incarnate’s famous music hit the arena.

    As Lesnar walked into the arena with a smile, the look on Theory’s face told the entire horror story. In contrast, even the commentators were shocked, with Pat McAfee saying, “I thought...” while Michael Cole followed it up with, “I did too!” To make things exciting for the fans, the Beast Incarnate inflicted a severe beatdown on Theory, with McMahon not being there anymore to save his prodigy.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next

    Although fans began to speculate on social media that it was all a part of the script, some reports continued to report that there was indeed some turmoil regarding Lesnar in WWE. At the same time, the company planned well to cover it up for the time being. Also, the Beast Incarnate is known for his ‘business first’ attitude. Nevertheless, he is still in the game, for now.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman-ayh

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: There were nerves in the end - Shikhar Dhawan after India's 3-run win against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

    With women's cricket set for CWG debut, will ICC's Olympic cause get a boost?-ayh

    With women's cricket set for CWG debut, will ICC's Olympic cause get a boost?

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Fans respond as Shikhar Dhawan misses out on 18th ODI century-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Fans upset as Shikhar Dhawan misses out on 18th ODI century

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson returns to playing XI, West Indies/Windies opts to field against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson returns to playing XI, Windies opts to field

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna GoodBye to release on THIS date drb

    Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘GoodBye’ to release on THIS date

    BSF fires at Pakistani drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched - adt

    BSF fires at Pakistani drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched

    Happy Birthday Suriya Mohanlal to R Madhavan Mammootty stars celebrate Soorarai Pottru actor National Award drb

    Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal to R Madhavan, Mammootty, stars celebrate Soorarai Pottru actor's National Awa

    football Will Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic snt

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Atletico Madrid? Super-agent Jorge Mendes is optimistic

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman-ayh

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon