WWE: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout

It was an eventful night during World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE’s) Friday Night SmackDown. The entire WWE and pro-wrestling world were abuzz after Vince McMahon decided to step down from his roles as WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) permanently, as he chose the patch of retirement at the age of 77, marking the end of an era after 42 years. Eventually, following his retirement, reports began to do rounds that former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar had walked out on Friday’s show, apparently after getting upset with McMahon’s retirement. However, he proved those rumours wrong later in the evening.

Smackdown was being held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday. It was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the show during the show. At the same time, it was also reported that WWE was trying to devise a backup plan for the Beast Incarnate’s scheduled match at WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Also, it was trying to convince Lesnar to reconsider his decision.

ALSO READ: TWITTER MARKS 'END OF AN ERA' WITH VINCE MCMAHON RETIRING AS WWE CHAIRMAN

But, as things turned out, apparently, Lesnar did reconsider his decision to walk out and returned to the arena later in the evening for the show. To make things even more interesting, he made his way into the show while it was on the verge of a conclusion. Reigning Mr Money in the Bank, Theory, was in the ring at the time when the Beast Incarnate’s famous music hit the arena.

As Lesnar walked into the arena with a smile, the look on Theory’s face told the entire horror story. In contrast, even the commentators were shocked, with Pat McAfee saying, “I thought...” while Michael Cole followed it up with, “I did too!” To make things exciting for the fans, the Beast Incarnate inflicted a severe beatdown on Theory, with McMahon not being there anymore to save his prodigy.

ALSO READ: WWE - Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next

Although fans began to speculate on social media that it was all a part of the script, some reports continued to report that there was indeed some turmoil regarding Lesnar in WWE. At the same time, the company planned well to cover it up for the time being. Also, the Beast Incarnate is known for his ‘business first’ attitude. Nevertheless, he is still in the game, for now.