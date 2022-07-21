Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next

    THE SHIELD was one of WWE’s most fabulous tag-team fractions. But, now that the three team members have gone separate ways, Seth Rollins has revealed when the next reunion can happen.

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next-ayh
    Davenport, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    When it comes to one of the most popular and fan-favourite tag-team fractions in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), there are options aplenty. However, considering some modern-day favourites, THE SHIELD was one of the fractions that excited the fans, which they loved and adored. Comprising Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, THE SHIELD wreaked havoc, brutalising any other tag-team faction and delivering a vicious beatdown to its opponents while nicknaming itself ‘The Hounds of Justice’. However, it has been almost three years since the coalition was last seen together in WWE, and since then, the team members have gone their separate ways, dominating as singles competitors.

    Reigns is currently the longest reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while Rollins has transformed himself into a ‘Messiah’, dominating as a heel. As for Ambrose, he is no longer with WWE anymore and is signed to WWE’s rival promotion, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he wrestles under his new ring name of Jon Moxley and is a two-time AEW World Champion.

    While fans wish to see THE SHIELD reunite again, it looks unlikely anytime soon. The last time the faction’s music hit the WWE arena was during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) earlier this year, when Rollins surprised Reigns with the same, as he donned the SHIELD outfit during his Universal Championship encounter against him.

    Speaking on when THE SHIELD could reunite next, Rollins had a pessimistic answer, as he told Digital Spy, “I can say that, and maybe this might come back to bite me at some point, but I don’t think you’re ever going to see the three of us team up ever again. It wouldn’t look the way you want it to look. It wouldn’t be like the old days in The Shield. It would be a different animal. I think we’re all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point.”

    “We needed each other back then, and now, none of us needs the other. We’re at a point where we’re all standalone stars on a different level. So, to minimise that to fit into each other’s moulds, I don’t see it ever happening again. It would look a lot different than the next time you see us together. The next time you see us together, it will be when we’re inducted into the Hall of Fame. That’s going to be it,” concluded Rollins.

