    WWE: Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic

    WWE discontinued the prestigious World Heavyweight Championship in 2013. However, seven years later, Triple H has reinstated the iconic title with a new belt, as Twitter became nostalgic.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has seen many top championships since its introduction decades ago. One was the iconic World Heavyweight Championship, initially introduced in the now-defunct WWE's rival World Championship Wrestling (WCW) promotion before WWE owned the company. In 2013, the title was discontinued in favour of the WWE Championship.

    Three years later, WWE introduced the Universal Championship following the modern-day brand split, while Roman Reigns has held both titles since 2020, named the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But now, ahead of the WWE Draft that starts this Friday on SmackDown, Creative Head Triple H announced on RAW this Monday that the World Heavyweight Championship would be back, as he unveiled the new title belt for it and that the new champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions pay-per-view (PPV) to be held at the Jeddah Superdome on May 27.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Following the reintroduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship, fans became nostalgic on social media as they got reminded of the good-old memories. Also, fans began missing several former WWE superstars to have held the championship in the past, including 14-time world champion Randy Orton, who was the last person to have held the title. However, it is yet to be asserted that if this is an entirely new title or will continue the legacy of the previous championship.

