WWE/AEW rumours: Seth Rollins going off-script, CM Punk return and more

The new round of rumours are here for AEW and WWE. From CM Punk making his return to the former to Seth Rollins going off-script, here are some of the pro-wrestling speculations of the day you should know about.

The world of pro-wrestling never runs out of rumours. From World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), every promotion has its own set of stories, with Seth Rollins and CM Punk among the ones headlining the rumour mill. In the same light, we present the rumours of the day for both companies.

Freddie Prinze Jr. accused Seth Rollins of going off-script on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 as he walked out into the arena, dancing to his theme music with the fans. While it led to speculation that he might leave WWE, WRKD Wrestling has affirmed that nothing suggests he would be walking out of the promotion.

While CM Punk has been out of action with AEW for a long time following his backstage brawl last year, Dave Meltzer states that a meeting has been set up between him and owner Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, FTR, besides possibly even more, with the attempt to resolve the issue once and for all.

With Money in the Bank to be one of the most watched-out WWE pay-per-views (PPVs) this year, to be held at the O2 Arena in London next month, discussions are taking place about the possibility of LA Knight winning the event, reports WRKD.

