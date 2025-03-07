WPL 2025: Harmanpreet points finger at Ecclestone in a heated altercation during MI vs UPW match (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and UP Warriorz all–rounder Sophie Ecclestone were involved in a heated altercation during the 16th match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, March 6.

The incident took place at the end of 19th over of UP Warriorz’s batting when Mumbai Indians penalized with fielding restrictions due to slow over rate as they were beyond the stipulated time to complete their overs. Mumbai Indians could field only three players beyond the 30-yard circle as per slow over-rate penalty rule. However, this did not sit well with Harmanpreet Kaur as she was arguing with the on-field Ajitesh Argal over the enforcement of the penalty.

Ameila Kerr, who was bowling the final over of the first innings, was too disappointed with the umpire’s decision. Sophie Ecclestone, who was standing at bowler’s end, walked towards the umpire to tell him something. It irritated Mumbai Indians skipper as she started to have a heated altercation with Ecclestone and pointed finger at her, most likely telling her not to interfere in the conversation between her and the umpire. The umpires intervened in order to avoid the situation getting worse and the England cricketer walked back to non-striker’s end in anger. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Hamanpreet and Ecclestone’s altercation

Talking about the match, UP Warriorz put up a total of 150/9. Despite the field restrictions in the final over of the innings, Mumbai Indians bowler Amelia Kerr picked two wickets of Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone. Georgia Voll led the team’s batting with an innings of 55 off 33 balls, including 12 fours, at a strike rate of 166.67. Skipper Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris chipped in with the innings of 27 and 28, respectively.

For Mumbai, Ameila Kerr led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 5/38 at an economy rate of 9.50 in four overs. Hayley Matthews picked two wickets, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Parunika Sisodia scalped a wicket each.

Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by six wickets

Mumbai Indians have inched closer to booking their spot in the WPL 2025 playoffs with a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz in Lucknow.

With a target of 151, the first WPL champions chased it down in 18.3 overs. Hayley Matthews led the Mumbai Indians batting as he played a brilliant knock of 68 off 46 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 147.83. Nat Sciver-Brunt contributed with an innings of 37 off 23 balls. Amanjot Kaur (12) and Yashtika Bhatia (10) stitched an unbeaten 14-run partnership to take Mumbai Indians past the finishing line.

For UP Warriorz, Grace Harris led the bowling attack as she picked two wickets while conceding just 11 runs at an economy rate of 5.50 in two overs. Chenille Henry and Kranti Goud picked a wicket each.

