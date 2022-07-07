Wimbledon 2022: Nadal outplays Fritz to reach semis thrillingly; social media exuberate

In what turned out to be an ultimate thriller in the quarterfinal clash of the 2022 Wimbledon on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal of Spain brushed aside a stern challenge from Taylor Fritz of the United States of America (USA). It was a five-set thriller, which was no short of thrill and drama, while the former reigned supreme at the end of the match, winning 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(10-4). Nadal took four hours and 20 minutes to get the job done despite suffering an injury scare in the second set, as he took a medical timeout while maintaining his composure and winning it in style.

Nadal, who has not lost in Grand Slams this year, will aim to keep his form and momentum going in the semis, where he faces unseeded yet highly talented Nick Kyrgios of Australia. The Spaniard will be desperate for a spot in the final, as he wishes to win his third Wimbledon title. The Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5).

"I enjoy playing these kinds of matches in front of you guys. I can't thank you enough for the support. It's been a tough afternoon against a great player. Credit to Taylor that he has been doing great all season. For me, it was not an easy match, so it is great to be in the semi-finals," said Nadal during an on-court interview after the match.

"The body [in] general is fine, but something is not going well in the abdominal [region]. I had to find a way to serve a little bit different. For many moments, I thought I would not be able to finish the match, but the crowd, the energy, thanks for that," Nadal concluded.