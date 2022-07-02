Wimbledon 2022: 'I always expect the highest from myself' - Djokovic after reaching pre-quarters

Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia continues his free-flowing ride in the Wimbledon 2022 Grand Slam. On Friday, he defeated fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets 6-0, 6-3, 6-4. Djokovic lost just seven games during his win while breaking his opponent on six occasions, as the match lasted nearly a couple of hours. However, how Kecmanovic displayed some fightback, especially after the opening set rout, was truly remarkable and applauded by Djokovic and the centre court fans. In contrast, Djokovic expressed his joy at how his gameplay has progressed in the tournament with each passing round.

"I think I've been playing better and better as the tournament progresses. That's something that you always wish for as a player, that every match you play, you raise the level of tennis a notch at least, and I think that is what is happening at the moment. I know I can always do better. I always expect the highest from myself, but I think so far, so good, and looking forward to the next challenge," Djokovic said during the post-match on-court interview.

"I thought I started very, very well. Very strong with a lot of good intensity and good focus. I know Miomir quite well. We train a lot, obviously coming from Serbia. I'm glad that he, alongside a couple of other players, is doing well. I wish him all the best. Hopefully, we will get to play many more times on the centre courts of the biggest tournaments," concluded Djokovic.

Djokovic will be up against unseeded Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands in the pre-quarters on Sunday. The Dutchman defeated 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, and has lost only a set so far, in the second round against 15th seed Reilly Opelka of the United States of America (USA), as the competition against Djokovic is expected to be challenging for both parties.