Wimbledon 2022: John Isner scripts world record for most aces served

John Isner of the United States of America (USA) has scripted another world record. On Friday, he was up against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the third round of the Wimbledon 2022 Grand Slam, which the latter won 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3. However, the former fired 24 aces in the match, as he took his career aces tally to 13,748, going past the previous record of 13,728, held by Ivo Karlovic of Croatia. The American already has the record of playing the longest match in tennis history, against Nicolas Mahut of France, which happened at the same Slam in 2010, lasting 11 hours and five minutes.

Following his record, Isner said, "I'm very proud of that record. I wish I could have broken it in a win, but to set the all-time aces record at Wimbledon is very special. It's a credit to — in my mind — how professional I've been to keep myself healthy for such a long time, to keep myself on the court to allow myself to hit those aces."

"It is something I'm pretty proud of. I don't pat myself on the back too much, but this one, I think, is pretty cool. I'll keep playing, keep adding to my total. I don't know if it will get broken. I could be up there for a long time," added Isner.

Isner is also ahead in the aces race for the year, slamming 653 aces after Friday's match. He has already finished with the leading ace server on the ATP Tour for the last seven seasons, and each time, he has gone past the 1,000 aces mark. His career-high in a season came in 2015, during which he slammed 1,260 aces.