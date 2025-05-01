By Dr. Krishna Kishore, New York: The ever-loyal, iconic ‘Whistle Podu’ faithful have stood tall through testing times - triumph and turmoil alike. But even the most hardened fans found this season hard to stomach. Chennai Super Kings — a team that was once known for grit and tactical rigor stunned its “yellowe” fan base this year with its insipid, muted performance on the field. Dead last on the 2025 IPL table. Playoff hopes crushed for the second year in a row.

Long considered as the team that stood tall as the gold standard of consistency in the Indian Premier League, this season’s dismal finish has left us searching for answers. A fall from grace that was unthinkable not so long ago.

The End of an Era? Dhoni’s Diminishing Impact

Where do we look for answers to this dismal performance? At the heart of the conversation is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary captain whose cool demeanour and tactical brilliance once turned matches on their head. Dhoni is the heartbeat of CSK. Few strokes in cricket carry the mythic weight of Dhoni’s helicopter shot.

But even legends have their sunset. Dhoni’s inability to influence games with the bat this season was as glaring as his reluctance to move up the order when the team was floundering. His presence in the dugout is perpetually magnetic, but his performances unfortunately have become muted and timid on the field. Perhaps it’s time for the great man to make the hardest call of all: to step away on his own terms before the shadow grows longer.

Nostalgia Over Need: The Aging Core

But CSK’s uncomfortable reckoning extend far beyond Dhoni. A roster packed with aging stars—Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda and others—looked a shadow of its former self. Experience can be a virtue, but in a league where vitality and explosiveness reign supreme — where 14 year olds are cracking hundreds — CSK looked dispirited, sluggish, and bereft of confidence.

Nowhere was the misery more evident than at the top of the order. Their openers failed to bludgeon the opposing attack. Their powerplays were wasted. Even with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm early on, the team failed to build momentum. His injury only made things worse — but it didn’t create the problems. It exposed them. The emergence of Ayush Mhatre was a rare bright spot, but one fresh face cannot carry an entire team stuck in nostalgia.

The bowling attack, too, was timid. It lacked bite to contain swashbuckling opposition batters or deliver breakthroughs at crucial junctures. Noor Ahmed shined in what was otherwise a lackluster bowling unit.

Critics point to the team’s auction strategy, which failed to bring in fresh talent or address glaring gaps. Other franchises scooped up young talent and match-winners. CSK clung to familiarity.

A Visionless Voyage: What CSK Lacks Most

Above all, what the franchise seems to lack now is a clear vision for the future. The culmination of this season should serve as a wake-up call—a sign that strategic overhaul is not optional but urgent.

Yet, one thing remains certain: the fans haven’t totally given up. CSK’s stadiums remained full, the yellow jerseys were out, the whistles were loud — fan pride and devotion was rock solid. If loyalty could win titles, Chennai would be champions every year. For a team with such an enviable legacy and unfettered fan loyalty, the foundations are still strong.

The fans have held up their end of the bargain. It’s time for the franchise to think hard and be bold. Otherwise the whistles may fade. Or eventually stop.

(Krishna Kishore is an internationally acclaimed journalist, accredited by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). He has reported extensively from the frontlines of global cricket, covering marquee events such as the T20 World Cup, multiple India–England bilateral series, and India’s high-profile tours of the Caribbean. With a deep understanding of the game, he travels the world to deliver sharp analysis from cricket’s grandest arenas.