Who is Himani Mor, two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra's wife? Javelin star shares pics

India’s javelin throw star and double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra surprised his fans and the Indian sporting fraternity with much delightful news on Sunday, January 19. The 26-year-old announced his marriage to Himani Mor by sharing a few pictures from the event on his social media handles. The marriage took place in a private ceremony, attended by family members and close ones of the couple.

However, Neeraj Chopra decided to share some glimpses from the marriage on his social media platforms, giving a peek into the couple’s joyous occasion. Taking to his X hande (formerly Twitter), Neeraj expressed gratitude to everyone for their blessing.

"Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Neeraj wrote. The glimpses of the ceremony instantly garnered outpouring love and well-wishes for the couple.

So, who is Himani Mor, the woman who has tied the knot with one of India’s greatest sports icons?

As soon as Neeraj Chopra shared the pictures of his wedding on his social medi handles, many left wondering about Himani Mor and her background. Himani hails from Sonipat, Haryana,. As per the reports, Himani Mor was a tennis player and represented India at the World University Games.

Neeraj’s wife obtained her Bachelor’s degree in physical education at the Miranda House. Then, Himani went on to complete her MBA in Sports Management and Fitness Administration at Franklin Pierce University. Currently, Himani is pursuing her MSc at the McCormack Isenberg School of Management. Himani took up work alongside with her studies as he volunteered as an assistant coach while studying at Amherst college.

Speaking about the marriage ceremony, Neeraj Chopra’s uncle Bhim said that the wedding ceremony took place two days ago in India, but didn’t reveal the exact location in order to maintain privacy.

"Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place," Bhim told PTI.

Bhim further added that Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani have already left India for their honeymoon, but he is unaware of their destination.

"The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for their honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," said Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra.” Neeraj Chopra’s uncle said.

Himani and Neeraj’s wedding followed closely after the javelin thrower’s silver medal win at the Paris Olympics in August last year. The silver medal added to the historic gold medal he won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Neeraj remains the only Indian to win an individual Olympic gold in track and field events. He is also the fourth Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals.

The wedding pictures shared by Neeraj showcase a beautifully understated ceremony, reflecting the simplicity and grace that Neeraj is known for.

