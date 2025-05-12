Virat Kohli, India’s cricketing legend, on Monday bid farewell to his illustrious Test career, and in a heartfelt tribute, his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, expressed deep admiration and pride for the journey of the player who has captivated the world for over a decade. Kohli’s coach shared an emotional post on Instagram, recalling the evolution of the young boy who dreamt big to the cricketing icon who conquered the red-ball arena.

"From a young boy with dreams in his eyes to a legend who conquered the red-ball arena — your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, Virat. Watching you grow, fight, lead, and inspire has been the greatest joy of my life. You redefined passion and dedication. Test cricket will miss your fire, but your legacy will live forever. Grateful for every moment shared in this incredible journey. I am proud of you @virat.kohli," wrote the Dronacharya Awardee, acknowledging Virat’s remarkable transformation and the indelible impact he’s had on the sport.

Virat Kohli's Test Career: A Lookback

Kohli’s Test career, which spans 123 matches, saw the 36-year-old score 9,230 runs at an impressive average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He became India’s fourth-highest run scorer in Test cricket, behind legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. His highest score, an unbeaten 254, is a testament to his skill and determination in the longest format of the game.

Making his Test debut in June 2011 against West Indies, Kohli’s early days were met with challenges, including a disappointing first Test tour where he managed just 76 runs in five innings. However, it wasn’t long before he showcased his mettle with some exceptional counter-attacking knocks, most notably his maiden Test century at Adelaide in 2012, when he scored 116 off 213 balls. Despite tough circumstances, Kohli stood out, top-scoring for India with 300 runs in the 2011-2012 series against Australia.

Kohli’s rise was meteoric. Between 2011 and 2015, he accumulated 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03. However, it was during the period from 2016 to 2019 that Kohli reached the peak of his powers. He amassed 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an astounding average of 66.79, including 16 centuries, 10 fifties, and seven double centuries. This period also witnessed Kohli establishing records as a captain, leading India to victory in the ICC World Test Championship and shattering records across continents.

However, the 2020s have been less kind to the cricketing great. Despite occasional glimpses of his vintage form, including a stellar 2023 where he scored 671 runs in eight Tests, Kohli’s performance in the last few years has been marred by inconsistency. His numbers in the 2020s, with just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an average of 30.72, and a dip in performances in crucial series, have been a stark contrast to his earlier years. A recent slump saw him managing only 382 runs in 10 Tests in 2024, with a worrying average of 22.47. His last Test century came in January 2023, against Australia at Ahmedabad, while his last overseas century was against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

Virat Kohli’s career, however, will be remembered not only for the statistics but for his resilience in the face of adversity. He overcame various setbacks, including battling weaknesses against deliveries outside the off-stump and spinners, to become one of the most formidable Test batsmen in history. His performances in challenging conditions—whether against Australia’s Mitchell Johnson in 2014, the English bowling attack in 2018, or battling world-class attacks in Centurion, Melbourne, Perth, and Edgbaston—are etched in the minds of fans.