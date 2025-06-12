Trent Alexander-Arnold has shocked the football world by signing with Real Madrid until 2031. The former Liverpool star expressed his admiration for Real Madrid and his excitement to join the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 26-year-old defender, has officially joined Real Madrid, signing a contract until 2031. During his presentation, Alexander-Arnold expressed his excitement and gratitude, stating that Real Madrid was the only club he would have considered leaving Liverpool for.

The English international, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, making 354 appearances, scoring 23 goals, and registering 92 assists, revealed that he had always admired Real Madrid's legacy and wanted to contribute to it. He praised the club's "amazing history" and expressed his desire to be part of their success, joining an exciting, young team with a lot of potential.

Alexander-Arnold also shared his admiration for Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid's manager, who he idolized growing up. He acknowledged that Alonso's style of play had influenced his own game, particularly in terms of ball control and passing abilities.

Social media reaction

As Real Madrid announced the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, his presentation and Spanish fluency in his speech sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Check out some reactions:

What Trent Alexander-Arnold said

The defender expressed his eagerness to learn from Alonso and adapt to any position, whether defensive or midfield. He emphasized his willingness to work hard and set standards, stating, "I'll be a sponge around him".

Alexander-Arnold's Madrid debut is expected to be against Al-Hilal on June 18 in Miami during their Club World Cup opener. He will wear the number 12 jersey, with 'Trent' displayed instead of his surname, to avoid confusion.

Real Madrid, who also recruited centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, aims to win the Club World Cup, a trophy they have not secured in recent years. Alexander-Arnold emphasized the team's ambition, saying, "We go straight to America for the Club World Cup, and our ambition there is to go and win that trophy as well".

During his presentation, Alexander-Arnold impressed attendees with a brief Spanish address, showcasing his language skills and enthusiasm for his new team. He concluded by saying, "Signing for a club like Real Madrid does not happen every day. It's a dream come true. I'm conscious that playing for Real Madrid is a big responsibility, but I'm ready to give everything".