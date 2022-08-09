Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Toronto Open 2022: Serena Williams wins her maiden match since French Open 2021

    Serena Williams defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the opening round of the National Bank Open 2022. It is her first win since the French Open 2021.

    Toronto Open 2022: Serena Williams wins her maiden match since French Open 2021-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Toronto, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    In what comes as a relief for 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams of the United States of America (USA), she won in the opening round of the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday. She defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. While it was only her second competitive appearance this year, it happened to be her first win over a year since defeating Danielle Collins of the USA during the 2021 French Open. She had already saved a break point by firing an ace, while Serena fired an overhead winner as she roared, “Yahhhhhhh!” that reverbed across the arena despite the crowd cheering.

    The win also allowed Serena to possess the most wins in the tournament’s main draw (35). Also, she is the fourth female since 2000 to win a WTA main draw match after turning 40, along with Martina Navratilova, Kimiko Date Krumm and Venus Williams. Following the win, Serena commented, “I guess there’s just a light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t know. I’m getting closer to the light, so.... Lately, that’s been it for me. I can’t wait to get to that light.”

    ALSO READ: Montreal Masters 2022 - Rafael Nadal withdraws; here's why

    On being asked to enlighten on the light, she explained, “Freedom. I love playing, though, so it’s like amazing. But, you know, I can’t do this forever. So, sometimes you want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do your best.” The win also delighted legendary former Slam champion Navratilova and drew a parallel between losing and retirement.

    “Nobody can tell you how you should mourn, just like nobody should tell you how to retire. It’s personal. Maybe the girls made a pact, maybe not. Maybe they don’t know. They’re just playing it by ear. Every situation is completely different. There is no right way or wrong way to do it,” said Navratilova, reports WTA.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Shreya Iyer relegated to standby list snt

    Asia Cup: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul back in India squad; Shreya Iyer relegated to standby list

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners snt

    CWG 2022: India finish 4th with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals; here's a list of winners

    40 and going strong: Sharath Kamal wins singles gold at CWG 2022 after 16 years snt

    40 and going strong: Sharath Kamal wins singles gold at CWG 2022 after 16 years

    CWG 2022: India settle for silver after 0-7 drubbing against Australia in men's hockey final snt

    CWG 2022: India settle for silver after 0-7 drubbing against Australia in men's hockey final

    CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden titles; fans elated as India sweeps singles competition snt

    CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen clinch maiden gold; wishes pour in as India sweeps singles competition

    Recent Stories

    CBI summons for TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in link with cattle smuggling scam - adt

    CBI summons for TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in link with cattle smuggling scam

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row PIL filed in Calcutta high court requesting to size magazine print issues drb

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row: PIL filed in Calcutta high court requesting to seize magazine's print issues

    Mahagathbandhan back in Bihar Nitish Tejashwi to meet Governor gcw

    Mahagathbandhan back in Bihar! Nitish, Tejashwi to meet Governor at 4 pm

    TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here - adt

    TATA Motors launches Tigor XM iCNG in India; know specification, price, fuel economy here

    India @ 75 Inquilab Zindabad to Karo ya Maro 5 inspirational slogans to remember gcw

    India@75: 'Inquilab Zindabad' to 'Karo ya Maro'; 5 inspirational slogans to remember

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon