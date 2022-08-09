Toronto Open 2022: Serena Williams wins her maiden match since French Open 2021

In what comes as a relief for 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams of the United States of America (USA), she won in the opening round of the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday. She defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. While it was only her second competitive appearance this year, it happened to be her first win over a year since defeating Danielle Collins of the USA during the 2021 French Open. She had already saved a break point by firing an ace, while Serena fired an overhead winner as she roared, “Yahhhhhhh!” that reverbed across the arena despite the crowd cheering.

The win also allowed Serena to possess the most wins in the tournament’s main draw (35). Also, she is the fourth female since 2000 to win a WTA main draw match after turning 40, along with Martina Navratilova, Kimiko Date Krumm and Venus Williams. Following the win, Serena commented, “I guess there’s just a light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t know. I’m getting closer to the light, so.... Lately, that’s been it for me. I can’t wait to get to that light.”

ALSO READ: Montreal Masters 2022 - Rafael Nadal withdraws; here's why

On being asked to enlighten on the light, she explained, “Freedom. I love playing, though, so it’s like amazing. But, you know, I can’t do this forever. So, sometimes you want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do your best.” The win also delighted legendary former Slam champion Navratilova and drew a parallel between losing and retirement.

“Nobody can tell you how you should mourn, just like nobody should tell you how to retire. It’s personal. Maybe the girls made a pact, maybe not. Maybe they don’t know. They’re just playing it by ear. Every situation is completely different. There is no right way or wrong way to do it,” said Navratilova, reports WTA.