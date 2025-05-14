PM Modi, speaking at Adampur Air Base, declared India's Lakshman Rekha on terrorism is clear and warned of a decisive response to any future attacks. He praised Operation Sindoor as a testament to the strength of India's armed forces.

Jalandhar: Emphasising that India's Lakshman Rekha against terrorism is now crystal clear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that if there is another terror attack, India will respond and it will be a decisive response.

PM Modi, who interacted with the brave air warriors and soldiers at Adampur Air Force Station, said every moment of Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the strength of India's armed forces.

The Prime Minister had addressed the nation on Monday on Operation Sindoor which was launched in response to Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. India also effectively repelled Pakistan's subsequent aggression and pounded several airbases in Pakistan.

PM Modi said the courage and professionalism of India's air warriors and soldiers in protecting our nation are commendable.

The Prime Minister said that 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is not just a slogan, it is the oath of every soldier who puts his life at stake for the honour and dignity of his country.

"Operation Sindoor is a trinity India's policy, intent, and decisive capability. When the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters was wiped away, we crushed the terrorists in their hideouts. The masterminds of terror now know that raising an eye against India will lead to nothing but destruction," he said.

The Prime Minister said that not only were terrorist bases and airbases in Pakistan destroyed, but their malicious intentions and audacity were also defeated..

He said if Pakistan shows any further terrorist activity or military aggression, India will respond decisively. "This response will be on our terms, in our way," he said.

PM Modi said Bharat Mata Ki Jai is the voice of every citizen of the country who wants to live for the country, wants to achieve something.

"Bharat Mata Ki Jai resonates in the field as well as in the mission. When the soldiers of India chant Maa Bharati Ki Jai, the enemy's heart trembles. When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy's fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears - Bharat Mata Ki Jai! When we make the sun rise even in the darkness of the night, the enemy sees - Bharat Mata Ki Jai! When our forces foil the threat of nuclear blackmail, only one thing resounds from the sky to the underworld - Bharat Mata Ki Jai," he said.

"Indeed, all of you have made millions of Indians proud, made every Indian proud. You have created history. And I have come among you early in the morning to see you. When the feet of the brave fall on the earth, the earth becomes blessed, when one gets the opportunity to see the brave, life becomes blessed. And that is why I have come here early in the morning to see you. Even after many decades from today, when this valour of India will be discussed, its most important chapter will be you and your companions," he added.

He said the soldiers who showed their valour have become a new inspiration for the present as well as the future generations of the country.

"From this land of heroes, today I salute all the brave soldiers of the Air Force, Navy and Army, our brave soldiers of the BSF. Because of your valour, the echo of Operation Sindoor is being heard in every corner. During this entire operation, every Indian stood with you, every Indian's prayer is for you. Today every citizen of the country is grateful to its soldiers and their families, and is indebted to them," he said .

He said Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary military operation.

"It is the confluence of India's policy, intentions and decisiveness. India is the land of Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh Ji. It is our tradition to take up arms to destroy evil and establish righteousness. That is why when the vermilion (sindoor) of our sisters and daughters was snatched away, we crushed the terrorists' fangs by entering their homes," he said.

"They had come hiding like cowards, but they forgot that the one they had challenged was the Indian Army. You attacked them from the front and killed them, you destroyed all the big bases of terror, 9 terrorist hideouts were destroyed, more than 100 terrorists were killed, the masters of terror have now understood that there will be only one result of raising an eye towards India - destruction!

There will be only one result of shedding the blood of innocent people in India - destruction and great devastation," he added.

The Prime Minister said the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army on which these terrorists were relying.

"You have also told the Pakistani Army that there is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace. We will enter their homes and kill them and will not give them even a chance to escape. And our drones, our missiles, Pakistan will not be able to sleep for many days thinking about them," he said

PM Modi also recalled lines written for Maharana Pratap's legendary horse Chetak and said lines also fit today's modern Indian weapons.

"With Operation Sindoor, you have boosted the self-confidence of the country, tied the country in the thread of unity, and you have protected the borders of India, given new heights to the self-respect of India," he said.

"You did something that is unprecedented, unimaginable, amazing. Our Air Force targeted the terror bases so deep in Pakistan. Only a professional force equipped with modern technology can do this, to penetrate the targets across the border, to hit the pin-point targets within just 20-25 minutes. Your speed and precision were of such a level that the enemy was stunned. He did not even realize when his heart was pierced," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said India's target was to hit the terror headquarters inside Pakistan, to hit the terrorists.

"But the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan by using its passenger planes, I can imagine how difficult that moment would be, when the civilian aircraft is visible, and I am proud that you very carefully, very cautiously destroyed the targets without harming civilian aircraft, you gave a befitting reply to it. I can say with pride that all of you have lived up to your targets. Not only were the terrorist hideouts and their air bases destroyed in Pakistan, but their evil intentions and their audacity, both have been defeated," he said .

"The enemy, frustrated by Operation Sindoor, tried several times to attack this airbase as well as many of our airbases. It targeted us again and again, but Pakistan's evil intentions failed every time. Pakistan's drones, its UAVs, Pakistan's aircraft and its missiles, all were destroyed in front of our strong air defence."

PM Modi said Operation Sindoor is India's new normal.

"India's Laxman Rekha against terrorism is now very clear. Now if there is any terror attack again, India will give a befitting reply. We have seen this during the surgical strike, during the air strike, and now Operation Sindoor is India's new normal. And as I said yesterday, India has now decided three principles, first - if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will respond in our own way, on our own terms, at our own time. Second - India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see the government that patronizes terror and the masters of terror separately. The world is also moving forward by understanding this new form of India, this new system," he said.

The Prime Minister said every moment of Operation Sindoor testifies to the strength of the Indian forces.

He said there was excellent coordination among Army, Air Force and Navy and BSF and other forces have also demonstrated amazing capabilities.

"Integrated air and land combat systems have done a great job. And this is what unity is, it has now become a strong identity of the strength of the Indian forces. In Operation Sindoor, along with manpower, the coordination of machines has also been amazing. Whether it is India's traditional air defence systems, which have seen many wars, or our Made in India platforms like Akash, modern and strong defence systems like S-400 have given them unprecedented strength. A strong security shield has become the identity of India," he said.

"Despite Pakistan's many efforts, our airbases, or our other defence infrastructure, have not been harmed. And the credit for this goes to all of you, and I am proud of all of you, every soldier deployed on the border, every person associated with this operation deserves credit for this," he added.

He said India has capability of new and cutting edge technology that Pakistan cannot compete with.

"In the last decade, all our forces, including the Air Force, have received the best technology in the world. But we all know that with new technology, challenges are equally big. Maintaining complicated and sophisticated systems, operating them with efficiency, is a great skill. You have shown by connecting tech with tactics. You have proved that you are the best in this game, in the world. The Indian Air Force has now become expert at defeating the enemy not only with weapons but also with data and drones," he said.

The Prime Minister said India has only suspended its military action after Pakistan's request.

"If Pakistan again shows terrorist activity or military audacity, we will give it a befitting reply. We will give this reply on our own terms, in our own way. And the foundation of this decision, the belief hidden behind it, is the patience, bravery, courage and alertness of all of you. You have to maintain this courage, this passion, this spirit," he said.

"We have to remain constantly alert, we have to be prepared. We have to keep reminding the enemy that this is a new India. This India wants peace, but, if humanity is attacked, then this India also knows very well how to destroy the enemy on the war front," he added.