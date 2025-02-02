'They just kicked me out': Ashwin's hilarious response on his family's reaction after international retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin retired as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests and at international level, with 537 and 765 wickets, respectively.

They just kicked me out: Ashwins hilarious response on his familys reaction after international retirement
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin left the Indian cricketers in splits with his cheeky response on his post-retirement life during the BCCI Naman Awards in Mumbai on Saturday, February 1. Ashwin was conferred with the BCCI Special Award for his immense contribution to Indian Cricket. 

Ashwin made his shock retirement in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following the Gabba Test that ended in a draw after the rain played spoilsport, the 38-year-old officially announced at the press conference that he was retiring from international cricket. Before retiring from his illustrious international career, Ravichandran Ashwin played the Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. 

During the BCCI awards ceremony, the host of the event and renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle asked Ravichandran Ashwin about his life after retiring from international cricket. The veteran Indian bowling all-rounder hilariously said that his family has had enough of him sitting at home. He added that he is enjoying his life by spending time with his family post retirement. 

“They just kicked me out, they've had enough of me already. Look, I've never been home for this stretch together. I have dropped children before, but dropping and picking up them and also being part of their daily routine is something I didn't sign up for. But, I must admit I am enjoying it quite a bit." Ashwin said. 

Ravichandran Ashwin retired the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests and at international level, with 537 and 765 wickets, respectively. He also garnered 4394 runs, including six centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 23.62 in 287 matches. 

‘My dream was to stand next to Sachin Tendulkar’: Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on his illustrious career, stating his dream came true when got an opportunity to play alongside legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. He also spoke about how he evolved as a cricketer, while mentioning the bonds and friendships he created in the latter half of his career. 

“My dream was to stand next to Sachin Tendulkar and play the game. It was gratification and a dream come true for a very normal middle-class guy. The entire journey has been a huge high, difficult to put a finger on a single performance.” retired India cricketer said. 

“For me, the entire journey of discovery and rediscovery. I have evolved a lot as a cricketer and an individual. Built a lot of great relationships at the back half of my career.” he concluded. 

After international retirement, Ravichandran Ashwin will continue to play franchise cricket. He was picked by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping 9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year. Also, The veteran bowling all-rounder was retained by Dindigul Dragons ahead of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, which is likely to take place in July.

