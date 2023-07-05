Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff with Impressive victory

    In a surprising turn of events, Sofia Kenin delivered a stunning performance to defeat Coco Gauff in the opening round of Wimbledon.

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff with Impressive victory
    In the first round of Wimbledon, Coco Gauff experienced a disappointing exit as she was defeated by Sofia Kenin in a match that can be seen as a missed opportunity rather than a shocking upset. Gauff faced a significant challenge going up against her resurgent compatriot, Kenin, who, despite her current ranking of 128, is a former grand slam champion. The match concluded with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory for Kenin. While it was a tough loss for the seventh-seeded Gauff, it wasn't entirely unexpected.

    It's worth noting that Kenin had to go through the qualifying rounds to secure a spot in the main draw. Both players have previously achieved a high ranking of world number four before Kenin's performance was affected by injuries and illnesses. On a chilly night at Wimbledon's Court One, there was little that separated the two players.

    After the match, Kenin expressed her happiness and acknowledged Gauff's strong performance, stating that she knew she had to bring her best game to secure the win. The 24-year-old Kenin started strongly, utilising powerful ground strokes to dominate her teenage opponent. Gauff, who is also known for her impressive ball-striking abilities, managed to regroup and win the second set, levelling the playing field. However, it was Kenin who took an early lead in the deciding set and maintained control, preventing the increasingly frustrated 19-year-old from gaining another foothold in the match.

    "I am super happy," Kenin told the Court One crowd as dusk descended and after Gauff had left the arena. "Coco played a tough match, and I knew I had to play my best match to win."

