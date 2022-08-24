US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal, who is eyeing his 23rd Grand Slam title, has enthralled fans at the Flushing Meadows ahead of the US Open 2022, slated to begin on August 29.

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal, who is eyeing his 23rd Grand Slam title, has enthralled fans at the Flushing Meadows ahead of the US Open 2022, slated to begin on August 29. 

    Tennis enthusiasts enjoy seeing their favourite icon showcase his trademark forehands and backhands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the four-time champion has made his presence felt for the first time in three years.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Known for his sportsmanship and humble nature, Nadal has inspired many, not just in the sport of tennis but also in other walks of life. The 36-year-old has always displayed the spirit of a true athlete and has never expressed his anger or frustration on a tennis court. He is also a thorough gentleman when interacting with his fans.

    Also read: Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open 2022 due to injury; says retirement plans will change

    Tennis fans recently praised Nadal for his kindness and patience after an impromptu meet-up with his devoted followers at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Mallorcan spent some time with his supporters after finishing the demanding practise session, making their day by patiently taking selfies with them. 

    "Quite seriously, he may be the most generous to fans of the star male players. Others have walked right past crowds at times. I don't think Rafa has ever done that," one fan observed.

    Here's a look at some of the videos that captured the legendary tennis ace interacting with the crowd gathered at the stadium:

    Ahead of the US Open 2022, Nadal spoke about his plan for the Grand Slam and stated he aims to adapt against every opponent.

    "It's about adapting yourself every day and against every opponent. And practicing with different kinds of opponents, you know, to be ready," the Spaniard said.

    Also read: Serena Williams confirms her retirement post US Open 2022; netizens commend

    The former World No.1 also spoke about his approach during his afternoon sessions at the Flushing Meadows. "When I go in afternoon practices, you have a plan, you have a goal for the next couple of days, things that you want to improve, and you work on it," Nadal said.

