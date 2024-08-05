Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Novak Djokovic net worth: Paris Olympics gold medalist among world's highest paid athletes- earnings & assets

    Novak Djokovic, the 2024 Paris Olympics tennis champion, has a reported net worth of around USD 240 million. The 37-year-old has earned more money on-court than any other player in professional tennis, earning around $170 million in prize money.

    tennis Novak Djokovic net worth: Paris Olympics gold medalist among world's highest paid athletes- earnings & assets scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 5:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having won 24 Grand Slam titles, the most by any player in history, has amassed an impressive fortune throughout his career. As of 2024, the Serb's net worth is estimated to be around USD 240 million. The 37-year-old recently became only the fifth player to complete a career Grand Slam and win the Olympic gold medal, after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the showdown in Paris.   

    Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

    Djokovic, who had previously won the bronze medal in 2008 Beijing, lost to eventual champions, in the previous editions of the Games. In the Chinese capital, he was beaten by Nadal, and in 2012, Great Britain's Andy Murray got the better of the Serb. Three years ago in Tokyo, Germany's Alexander Zverev triumphed.

    But this time around, the veteran prevailed over 21-year-old Alcaraz in straight sets to join the elite list of- Nadal, Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi and Serena Williams- to have completed the Golden Slam.   

    Djokovic has earned more money on-court than any other player in professional tennis, earning around $170 million in prize money.  In addition to the on-court earning, the veteran has signed numerous endorsement deals with world-renowned brands. Adidas sponsored the Serb for the majority his early professional life. The German company dropped Djoko in 2009 and replaced him with Andy Murray. 

    Meanwhile companied like Lacoste, Asics, Head, NetJets, Peugeot, Raiffeisen Bank International, Ultimate Software Group and Hublot have business deals with him. These partnerships have played a huge role in boosting his net worth, as endorsement contracts are often multimillion-dollar deals reflecting his global influence and brand value. 

    Apart from this, he is also involved in his family's Serbian wine business, and has helped to launch two new wines in 2022. They are called Djokovic Syrah 2020 and Djokovic Chadronnay 2020.  According to Sportico,  Djokovic is second in the list of Highest-paid Tennis Players of 2024, with a total earnings of USD 38.7 million, only behind Alcaraz (USD 45 million).  

    Djoko has wisely invested his money in various sectors, including real estate, buying properties in Marbella and Monte Carlo. In addition to that, the Serb has ventured into the world of food and beverage, founding the restaurant brand "Eqvita," which specializes in healthy eating. 

    Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Lakshya Sen favourite to win gold at LA28': Axelsen praises Indian shuttler after Paris Olympics show (WATCH) snt

    'Lakshya Sen favourite to win gold at LA28': Axelsen praises Indian shuttler after Paris Olympics show (WATCH)

    Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event

    Paris Olympics 2024: India enter quarterfinals of women's table tennis team event with 3-2 win over Romania snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

    cricket RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings scr

    RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings

    Neeraj Chopra should marry Manu Bhaker X post on Indian aunties' Paris Olympics chat in metro goes viral snt

    'Neeraj Chopra should marry Manu Bhaker': X post on Indian aunties' Paris Olympics chat in metro goes viral

    Recent Stories

    'Lakshya Sen favourite to win gold at LA28': Axelsen praises Indian shuttler after Paris Olympics show (WATCH) snt

    'Lakshya Sen favourite to win gold at LA28': Axelsen praises Indian shuttler after Paris Olympics show (WATCH)

    Bangladesh to Pakistan: 7 border countries of India RBA EAI

    Bangladesh to Pakistan: 7 border countries of India

    SEXY Photos: Bong beauty Mouni Roy oozes HOTNESS in saree; flaunts curves [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Bong beauty Mouni Roy oozes HOTNESS in saree; flaunts curves [PICTURES]

    Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event

    Bangladesh unrest: Rioters destroy, loot Sheikh Hasina's residence; vandalize Mujibur Rehman's statue (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Rioters destroy, loot Sheikh Hasina's residence; vandalize Mujibur Rehman's statue (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon