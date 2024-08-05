Novak Djokovic net worth: Paris Olympics gold medalist among world's highest paid athletes- earnings & assets

Novak Djokovic, the 2024 Paris Olympics tennis champion, has a reported net worth of around USD 240 million. The 37-year-old has earned more money on-court than any other player in professional tennis, earning around $170 million in prize money.

Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having won 24 Grand Slam titles, the most by any player in history, has amassed an impressive fortune throughout his career. As of 2024, the Serb's net worth is estimated to be around USD 240 million. The 37-year-old recently became only the fifth player to complete a career Grand Slam and win the Olympic gold medal, after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the showdown in Paris.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Djokovic, who had previously won the bronze medal in 2008 Beijing, lost to eventual champions, in the previous editions of the Games. In the Chinese capital, he was beaten by Nadal, and in 2012, Great Britain's Andy Murray got the better of the Serb. Three years ago in Tokyo, Germany's Alexander Zverev triumphed.

But this time around, the veteran prevailed over 21-year-old Alcaraz in straight sets to join the elite list of- Nadal, Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi and Serena Williams- to have completed the Golden Slam.

Djokovic has earned more money on-court than any other player in professional tennis, earning around $170 million in prize money. In addition to the on-court earning, the veteran has signed numerous endorsement deals with world-renowned brands. Adidas sponsored the Serb for the majority his early professional life. The German company dropped Djoko in 2009 and replaced him with Andy Murray.

Meanwhile companied like Lacoste, Asics, Head, NetJets, Peugeot, Raiffeisen Bank International, Ultimate Software Group and Hublot have business deals with him. These partnerships have played a huge role in boosting his net worth, as endorsement contracts are often multimillion-dollar deals reflecting his global influence and brand value.

Apart from this, he is also involved in his family's Serbian wine business, and has helped to launch two new wines in 2022. They are called Djokovic Syrah 2020 and Djokovic Chadronnay 2020. According to Sportico, Djokovic is second in the list of Highest-paid Tennis Players of 2024, with a total earnings of USD 38.7 million, only behind Alcaraz (USD 45 million).

Djoko has wisely invested his money in various sectors, including real estate, buying properties in Marbella and Monte Carlo. In addition to that, the Serb has ventured into the world of food and beverage, founding the restaurant brand "Eqvita," which specializes in healthy eating.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event

Latest Videos