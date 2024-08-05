Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

     

    India secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the women’s table tennis team event at the Paris Olympics 2024, achieving a dramatic 3-2 victory over Romania on Monday.

    Paris Olympics 2024: India enter quarterfinals of women's table tennis team event with 3-2 win over Romania snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    In a thrilling encounter at the Paris Olympics 2024, India's women's table tennis team, led by star player Manika Batra, secured a memorable victory over higher-ranked Romania with a score of 3-2, advancing to the quarterfinals on Monday. The Indian team, seeded 11th in the competition, overcame the fourth-seeded Romanians in a closely contested match.

    The tie began with a strong performance from the duo of Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath, who won their doubles match against Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara with scores of 11-9, 12-10, and 11-7. This victory set the tone for India's early lead.

    Manika Batra continued the momentum by defeating the higher-ranked Bernadette Szocs in straight games, winning 11-5, 11-7, and 11-7. With this, India established a commanding 2-0 lead.

    However, Romania fought back as Sreeja Akula lost a hard-fought singles match to European champion Elizabeta Samara, despite winning the first game. The final scores were 11-8, 4-11, 11-7, 6-11, and 8-11. The tension escalated when Archana Kamath faced Bernadette Szocs in the next singles match. Despite a strong start, Kamath lost 1-3 (5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11), leveling the tie at 2-2.

    In the decisive match, Manika Batra stepped up once again, delivering a stellar performance against Adina Diaconu. She won convincingly with scores of 11-5, 11-9, and 11-9, sealing India's victory and securing their place in the quarterfinals.

    India will face either the USA or Germany in the next round. The same side of the draw also includes Japan, Poland, France, and Thailand.

    Last week, both Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula made history by becoming the first Indian players to reach the round of 16 in the individual event at the Olympics. Despite their efforts, they could not advance further, losing to higher-ranked opponents. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings scr

    RIP Graham Thorpe: Revisiting former England cricketer's five most iconic innings

    Neeraj Chopra should marry Manu Bhaker X post on Indian aunties' Paris Olympics chat in metro goes viral snt

    'Neeraj Chopra should marry Manu Bhaker': X post on Indian aunties' Paris Olympics chat in metro goes viral

    tennis Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic joins elite list of players to bag career grand slam and Olympic gold scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic joins elite list of players to bag career grand slam and Olympic gold

    hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Blow for India as defender Amit Rohidas set to miss hockey semifinal against Germany scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Blow for India as defender Amit Rohidas set to miss hockey semifinal against Germany

    football When will Kylian Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut? Manager Carlo Ancelotti gives key update snt

    When will Kylian Mbappe make his Real Madrid debut? Manager Carlo Ancelotti gives key update

    Recent Stories

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Centre slams Kerala govt for illegal mining activities in landslide-hit Wayanad

    Bengaluru Social media star accused of sexually exploiting schoolgirls one found pregnant vkp

    Bengaluru: Social media star accused of sexually exploiting schoolgirls, one found pregnant

    Bangladesh rejoices: Lakhs celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH) AJR

    Bangladesh rejoices: Lakhs celebrate Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case dmn

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quit gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: 'Violence should stop, interim govt to be formed,' says Army chief as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon