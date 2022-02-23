Mexican Open: Zverev apologises for smashing umpire's chair; fans appalled

Alexander Zverev has been booted out of a tournament in Acapulco and faces a hefty punishment after repeatedly smashing an umpire's chair with his racket following a doubles match.

In a shocking display of sportsmanship, World No.3 Alexander Zverev lost his cool at the chair umpire on Tuesday night following a defeat in the double's match at the ongoing Mexican Open. The German has been booted out of the tournament in Acapulco and faces hefty punishment for repeatedly smashing the umpire's chair with his racket.

Zverev, who partnered with Brazil's Marcelo Melo, was defeated by the British-Finn duo of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2 4-6 (10-6).

The four players shook hands at the net as soon as the match ended before Zverev turned to the umpire and aggressively hit the chair with his racket thrice, almost catching the official's leg with one swing. As the chair umpire looked to climb down, the 24-year-old walked back over and took another swing. Zverev reportedly yelled expletives towards the official, too, upset by a line call earlier in the match.

Tournament organisers immediately confirmed that Zverev would play not further take part in the Mexican Open. A post on Twitter read, "Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco."

Although the ATP is yet to announce any sanctions, its website shows the reigning Mexican Open champion's second-round opponent in the singles, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover to the quarter-finals.

Hours after the shocking incident, Zverev took to Instagram to apologise to his fans for his actions. "It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday. I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself," World No.3 said.

"It just should not have happened, and there is no excuse. I would like to apologise to my fans, the tournament, and the sport I love," Zvere added.

"As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect - on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down," the German concluded.

This incident, which took place after Zverev and Jenson Brooksby tussled in an overnight clash that became the latest-ever finish to a professional match, has shocked fans of the German. Even as the incident video goes viral, tennis enthusiasts have called out Zverev's shocking behaviour.