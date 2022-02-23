  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mexican Open: Zverev apologises for smashing umpire's chair; fans appalled

    Alexander Zverev has been booted out of a tournament in Acapulco and faces a hefty punishment after repeatedly smashing an umpire's chair with his racket following a doubles match.

    tennis Mexican Open Alexander Zverev apologises for smashing umpire's chair fans appalled
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mexico, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 7:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a shocking display of sportsmanship, World No.3 Alexander Zverev lost his cool at the chair umpire on Tuesday night following a defeat in the double's match at the ongoing Mexican Open. The German has been booted out of the tournament in Acapulco and faces hefty punishment for repeatedly smashing the umpire's chair with his racket.

    Zverev, who partnered with Brazil's Marcelo Melo, was defeated by the British-Finn duo of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2 4-6 (10-6).

    The four players shook hands at the net as soon as the match ended before Zverev turned to the umpire and aggressively hit the chair with his racket thrice, almost catching the official's leg with one swing. As the chair umpire looked to climb down, the 24-year-old walked back over and took another swing. Zverev reportedly yelled expletives towards the official, too, upset by a line call earlier in the match.

    Tournament organisers immediately confirmed that Zverev would play not further take part in the Mexican Open. A post on Twitter read, "Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco."

    Although the ATP is yet to announce any sanctions, its website shows the reigning Mexican Open champion's second-round opponent in the singles, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover to the quarter-finals.

    Hours after the shocking incident, Zverev took to Instagram to apologise to his fans for his actions. "It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday. I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself," World No.3 said.

    "It just should not have happened, and there is no excuse. I would like to apologise to my fans, the tournament, and the sport I love," Zvere added.

    "As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect - on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down," the German concluded.

    This incident, which took place after Zverev and Jenson Brooksby tussled in an overnight clash that became the latest-ever finish to a professional match, has shocked fans of the German. Even as the incident video goes viral, tennis enthusiasts have called out Zverev's shocking behaviour.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 7:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Premier League top four race Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gears up for roller-coaster ride

    Premier League top-4 race: Arsenal's Arteta gears up for 'roller-coaster' ride

    football Kai Havertz over Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea frontman Football pundits have their say

    Havertz over Lukaku as Chelsea's frontman? Football pundits have their say

    football Carabao Cup final Chelsea face injury scare as Kovacic Ziyech limp out of Champions League win

    Carabao Cup final: Chelsea face injury scare as Kovacic, Ziyech limp out of Champions League win

    football premier league Bruno Fernandes rubbishes rift in Manchester United dressing-room says more identity under Ralf Rangnick

    Bruno Fernandes rubbishes rift in Man United dressing-room; says more identity under Rangnick

    football De-escalating Russia-Ukraine situation more important than Champions League final says Man United boss Ralf Rangnick

    De-escalating Russia-Ukraine situation more important than a Champions League game, says Man United boss

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Budget 2022 Ashok Gehlot gifts MLAs iPhone 13 along with budget copy

    Ashok Gehlot's extravagance: iPhone 13 for 200 MLAs along with Rajasthan Budget 2022

    Gangubai Kathiawadi gets relief from Bombay High Court pleas against the film dismissed drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi gets relief from Bombay High Court; pleas against the film dismissed

    Rhea Chakraborty on life after Sushant Singh Rajput; actress talks about love, life and more RCB

    Rhea Chakraborty on life after Sushant Singh Rajput; actress talks about love, life and more

    Rs 18000 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya Mehul Choksi Nirav Modi gcw

    Rs 18,000 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi

    Mumbai 22 year old sweeper sends nude photos to doctor after losing job gcw

    Mumbai: 22-year-old sweeper sends nude photos to doctor after losing job

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon